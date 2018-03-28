news

The summer, the sun and the beach. And loose beach waves hair. But how do you get beach waves hair without using heat?

Personally, I don’t like applying heat to my hair. Which made me wonder, how I can achieve beach waves in my hair without heat? After a lot of researching (…mostly uTube videos), I think I found a fairly good solution to the fresh earthy look.

Isn’t it easier to just use blow dryers, flat irons or curling irons? Well, yes it would be but I prefer to avoid heat on my hair altogether. Our hair needs to stay hydrated to stay strong and nourished. So using these heat styling tools can really suck out all the moisture. Leaving your hair dry and brittle.

One of the ingredients, I found consistent in all these videos was salt water. Surprised? I was too. Especially, when we have been open to all these negatives of sea water and how to avoid taking a dip consistently without protecting our hair. Plus all this talk about keeping your hair hydrated and now salt water is actually good?

Salt water has surprising benefits to the scalp and hair. It doesn’t only take care of your hair texture with all those chemicals but also used to treat scalp infections. Such as dandruff and eczema. Excess sweat on the scalp can get very itchy and uncomfortable, spray some salt water for a soothing effect.

So here is my secret to achieving loose beach waves without heat. Don’t forget to give us a feedback. And drop your comments or share to help others.

COST INVOLVED TO GET BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

Should cost you nothing to achieve tousled beach waves on your hair without using heat. All the supplies you need are the every-day hair supplies.

DURATION FOR ACHIEVEING BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

Prep time to get beach waves hair without heat should take about .10-20mins. The drying time would depend on how heavy your hair is. This could take an hour or more. Other people also style it overnight to get more defined curls.

TOOLS NEEDED TO GET BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

Spray bottle

Bobby pins/hair clips

Rubber bands

SUPPLIES NEEDED TO GET BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

Curl /styling crème

Salt

Coconut oil

Water

*fill the spray bottle with 2/3 water. Add 1 tsp. sea salt or Himalaya salt and 1 tbsp. coconut oil.

STEPS TO ACHIEVE BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

Pin up method

Pat hair with a t-shirt to drain out excess water if your hair is wet. But if your hair is dry, just continue on to step 2. Spray a little salt water on your hair. Take a good amount of your styling /curl crème and apply in your hair. Create good side or middle part in your hair. Use your fingers to section a part of your hair. The section size will depend on whether you want smaller or bigger waves. Roll the section of hair around our fore finger and away from your face (clockwise). Now roll it up and using a bobby pin, secure it at the top of your hair. Repeat step 4 and 5 to all the other sections Allow to air dry. Depending on your hair, this would take 30mins -1hr. Take out the pins. Either use your fingers or a wide tooth comb to loosen the curls.

Braid out method