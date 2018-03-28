Home > New Articles >

How to get beach waves hair without heat


How to create beach waves How to get beach waves hair without heat

Did you know that your hair can make a huge difference in your appearance? And you don't always have to spend so much to stay stylish? I know we all drool over loose beach waves especially, when it's complimented with a chic bikini. Here is how to get beach waves hair without heat. Thank me later!

The summer, the sun and the beach. And loose beach waves hair. But how do you get beach waves hair without using heat?

Personally, I don’t like applying heat to my hair. Which made me wonder, how I can achieve beach waves in my hair without heat? After a lot of researching (…mostly uTube videos), I think I found a fairly good solution to the fresh earthy look.

Isn’t it easier to just use blow dryers, flat irons or curling irons? Well, yes it would be but I prefer to avoid heat on my hair altogether. Our hair needs to stay hydrated to stay strong and nourished. So using these heat styling tools can really suck out all the moisture. Leaving your hair dry and brittle.

Beach waves hair

One of the ingredients, I found consistent in all these videos was salt water. Surprised? I was too. Especially, when we have been open to all these negatives of sea water and how to avoid taking a dip consistently without protecting our hair. Plus all this talk about keeping your hair hydrated and now salt water is actually good?

READ ALSO: Learn how to create a verified PayPal account in Ghana

Salt water has surprising benefits to the scalp and hair. It doesn’t only take care of your hair texture with all those chemicals but also used to treat scalp infections. Such as dandruff and eczema. Excess sweat on the scalp can get very itchy and uncomfortable, spray some salt water for a soothing effect.

So here is my secret to achieving loose beach waves without heat. Don’t forget to give us a feedback. And drop your comments or share to help others.

COST INVOLVED TO GET BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

Should cost you nothing to achieve tousled beach waves on your hair without using heat. All the supplies you need are the every-day hair supplies.

DURATION FOR ACHIEVEING BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

Prep time to get beach waves hair without heat should take about .10-20mins. The drying time would depend on how heavy your hair is. This could take an hour or more. Other people also style it overnight to get more defined curls.

READ ALSO: Best 10 beaches in Ghana with resort

TOOLS NEEDED TO GET BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

  • Spray bottle
  • Bobby pins/hair clips
  • Rubber bands

SUPPLIES NEEDED TO GET BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

  • Curl /styling crème
  • Salt
  • Coconut oil
  • Water

*fill the spray bottle with 2/3 water. Add 1 tsp. sea salt or Himalaya salt and 1 tbsp. coconut oil.

READ ALSO: Does botcho cream have any side effects?

STEPS TO ACHIEVE BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT

  • Pin up method
  1. Pat hair with a t-shirt to drain out excess water if your hair is wet. But if your hair is dry, just continue on to step 2.
  2. Spray a little salt water on your hair.
  3. Take a good amount of your styling /curl crème and apply in your hair.
  4. Create good side or middle part in your hair.
  5. Use your fingers to section a part of your hair. The section size will depend on whether you want smaller or bigger waves.
  6. Roll the section of hair around our fore finger and away from your face (clockwise).
  7. Now roll it up and using a bobby pin, secure it at the top of your hair.
  8. Repeat step 4 and 5 to all the other sections
  9. Allow to air dry.  Depending on your hair, this would take 30mins -1hr.
  10. Take out the pins. Either use your fingers or a wide tooth comb to loosen the curls.
How to get beach waves hair without heat play

  • Braid out method
  1. Dampen hair with a little water. Repeat steps 1, 2, and 3 in the pin up method.
  2. Part your hair into two down the middle.
  3. Braid each side into a corn roll. To give it the French braid look. Secure the ends tightly with rubber bands.
  4. Allow to dry. Take out the braid.
  5. Shake out your hair for the loose tousled look.
