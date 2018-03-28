Did you know that your hair can make a huge difference in your appearance? And you don't always have to spend so much to stay stylish? I know we all drool over loose beach waves especially, when it's complimented with a chic bikini. Here is how to get beach waves hair without heat. Thank me later!
Personally, I don’t like applying heat to my hair. Which made me wonder, how I can achieve beach waves in my hair without heat? After a lot of researching (…mostly uTube videos), I think I found a fairly good solution to the fresh earthy look.
Isn’t it easier to just use blow dryers, flat irons or curling irons? Well, yes it would be but I prefer to avoid heat on my hair altogether. Our hair needs to stay hydrated to stay strong and nourished. So using these heat styling tools can really suck out all the moisture. Leaving your hair dry and brittle.
One of the ingredients, I found consistent in all these videos was salt water. Surprised? I was too. Especially, when we have been open to all these negatives of sea water and how to avoid taking a dip consistently without protecting our hair. Plus all this talk about keeping your hair hydrated and now salt water is actually good?
Salt water has surprising benefits to the scalp and hair. It doesn’t only take care of your hair texture with all those chemicals but also used to treat scalp infections. Such as dandruff and eczema. Excess sweat on the scalp can get very itchy and uncomfortable, spray some salt water for a soothing effect.
So here is my secret to achieving loose beach waves without heat. Don’t forget to give us a feedback. And drop your comments or share to help others.
Should cost you nothing to achieve tousled beach waves on your hair without using heat. All the supplies you need are the every-day hair supplies.
DURATION FOR ACHIEVEING BEACH WAVES HAIR WITHOUT HEAT
Prep time to get beach waves hair without heat should take about .10-20mins. The drying time would depend on how heavy your hair is. This could take an hour or more. Other people also style it overnight to get more defined curls.
*fill the spray bottle with 2/3 water. Add 1 tsp. sea salt or Himalaya salt and 1 tbsp. coconut oil.
