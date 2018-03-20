news

Have you tried getting a verified PayPal account in Ghana? Yep, I always wasn’t able to. Unfortunately Ghana is not on the PayPal platform, which can be a nuisance especially when shopping online.

With Ghana on the list of blacklisted countries with Nigeria and Egypt by PayPal (for reasons best known to them), residents are unable to send and receive money, sell and buy products online using their platform. Most online merchants have made their mode of payments exclusively PayPal. So basically you see this really cool stuff online but you still can’t buy it with your credit cards…bummer right?!

So upon much pondering, a solution has been found…hurray! Just follow the steps outlined below for your own verified PayPal account. But first let’s learn a little something for the benefit of our first timers.

PayPal is one of the most popular online mobile payment service in use today. It provides a platform where you can send money, pay and receive payments too. This works by linking your bank account, debit card/credit card details to the platform. So you can make payments using any of these or you set up a default payment. Which you can choose to change at a later date.

Isn’t it illegal if Ghana has been blacklisted? No please, it isn’t. It is absolutely okay to have a verified PayPal account in Ghana. Not sure? ... Consider this, you could be foreigner living in Ghana presently. I can’t say for a fact this or that is the reason why countries have been blacklisted. But this does not mean that persons living in the country are illegal.

COST FOR CREATING A VERIFIED PAYPAL ACCOUNT IN GHANA

Cost involved in creating a verified PayPal account in Ghana can vary depending on how you chose to go about it. You can do it yourself (with our step by step process) or you can get someone to do it for you. There are people who have advertised themselves as professional in this area. They usually charge about GH 25cedis.

DURATION FOR CREATING A VERIFIED PAYPAL ACCOUNT IN GHANA

Creating a verified PayPal account in Ghana should not take more than an hour to achieve. But this would ultimately depend on how fast your internet service provider is.

TOOLS NEEDED WHEN CREATING A VERIFIED PAYPAL ACCOUNT IN GHANA

Computer/laptop

Internet service

SUPPLIES NEEDED WHEN CREATING A VERIFIED PAYPAL ACCOUNT IN GHANA

Valid/ active email address

Billing address—bills…similarly this address is associated with your bank and credit card.

Shipping address—as the name implies is the address you would want the seller to ship your items to.

Virtual Togo address

Credit card details (master/debit cards) – these can be obtained from your bank or any of the major banks across the country.

STEPS TO CREATING A VERIFIED PAYPAL ACCOUNT IN GHANA

Obtain a virtual Togo address. Copy this down to a safe place. Go to the PayPal website. Click on the sign up button to start your process. Or you can go directly to the Togo version (paypal.com/tg) Choose the account of your preference either a Business or Personal account. Click ‘continue’ to move on with the exercise. This would lead you to a space provided for your email address. Type in your valid email address and a secure password as well. Once again click ‘continue’ to move on to the next stage. This is where you need your virtual Togo address. Copy them into the spaces provided. Create your account and log in. Provide your master or debit card details.

*Remember to verify and activate your account through your email address.