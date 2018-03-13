news

ITEM REVIEWED

Techno Camon C9

REVIEW TYPE

Smartphone/ Tech device

REVIEW

So I was walking by a colleague’s desk when a peculiar looking box caught mine eye. I just had to go back and give it a full scrutiny. Turns out it when the packaging of the latest Techno smartphone device. The Techno Camon C9!

First off the packing gives a surreal unboxing experience, which contains lots of goodies. It includes the Techno Camon C9, 1 micro USB cable, 1 charger head, 1 user guide, 1 pair of headsets and 1 warranty card. With accessories such as 1 flip case, 1 SIM ejector tool and 1 screen protector. Yep, they set you up right!

Let’s begin with the most interesting feature, the camera! The back camera has low light capabilities but the front camera doesn’t. It also has a curved thin frame which bulges slightly in the middle. This gives it a strong handling grip especially when lifting it from flat surfaces.

Just as with most smartphones pooping up on the market, the Techno Camon C9 has a 3,000mAh non-removable battery built to last a whole day on average use. Including a battery management tool, HiOS which can help keep power up all day.

Display is vivid which makes pictures and videos look sharp and precise which is attributed to its 480 screen density. I can say colours look really good on its full HD 1080 X 1920 screen display. Convenient to use during daylight especially in the sun, you just need to set the display settings right

Defective eye scanner?

It’s actually a really cool security feature which allows the eyes to be scanned for the phone to be unlocked amongst other things. This scans the veins of your eyes instead of the iris – absence of infrared illumination. The Eyeprint which was developed by EyeVerify 3 years ago, works by matching the veins of owner. But then there’s a downside to it. Due to the absence of infrared technology, this feature does not seem to work in poor lighted or dark rooms.

Not enough RAM storage?

Now let’s talk about its RAM at 2GB for faster performance but obviously this isn’t so impressive. There are other smartphones with 4GB making 2GB, the minimum for most devices.

Innovative camera?

Touted as the best camera phone, yet its camera has very limiting options. Apart from the obvious camera features like HDR, panorama and gesture shot. There is no settings specifically designed for the camera to adjust things like the resolution. For a known dedicated camera phone, I was quite dismayed that I couldn’t make adjustment to pictures I was taking. Couldn’t contrast images, exposure etc.

Manufacturing settings gone rogue?

We know most of our tech devices are made in China. But it gets a bit irritating when attention has not be paid to details on the user interface. Having to translate some descriptions on apps in the goggle translator (which comes out as a lot of Chinese gibberish anyway), which is a big turn off for an English speaking country. A classic example is finding “Browsering settings” instead of “Browser settings”.

Is ‘black screen’ the newest feature?

‘Black screen’ is what I call the screen after turning down its display light to a minimum. It goes totally blank! Like black!! Seeing anything on the screen is near impossible. So I really don’t know if this is a new security feature, to hide your phone from muggers. What do you think?

RATING

The Techno Camon C9 has a very cool design and features too. I think it’s a great camera for amateur photography. It’s also pretty handy and fashionable too. So give it a rating of 7/10. Hope this article was helpful. Don’t forget to send us your comments.

CREATED BY

Techno Mobile.