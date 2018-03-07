Home > New Articles >

How to write a memo like a pro

Memos are internal letters used to communicate in an organisation. Usually memos end with suggestions for actions which the reader is to take. Memos are very important in any organisation and writing a good one is a much needed skill. Read on to polish your memo writing skills and become a pro.

How to write a memo
Memos are internal letters meant for an organisation. Effective communication is very important in every company. Failure to communicate well can lead to retrogression in career advancement.

A memo is short and straight to the point. An effective memo can be used to convey message in a powerful manner. Whereas a badly written one is sure to cause confusion and speaks badly about the writer.

In every organisation, everyone is busy. There’s no time to be spent on trying to decipher the hidden meaning into memos etc. The skill to writing a memo is thus very important. A memo stays in an organisation, it becomes a letter as soon as it is shared with an external audience.

In as much as memos can be effective communication tools for decisions and directions. It is not best to use a memo to congratulate, criticize or praise someone. These kind of actions are better appreciated when done in person.

Tips for writing a good memo:

  • Know your audience. Audiences are important in any form of communication. Tailor your memo to meet the needs, attitudes and expectations.
  • Memos are intended to be short. Avoid beating about the bush and get straight to your main point. Avoid long winded questions which lead nowhere.
  • Support with evidence if any. State precise examples which are useful to the issue at hand.
  • The use of bulleted list to convey information is allowed. This usually keeps your memo tidy, straight to the point and short.
  • Follow your organisations standard for writing memos. If none, you may use the standardized format for everyone.
  • Get personal and avoid default “words”.
  • Always remember to proof reader or edit carefully to avoid errors. Better late than never.
Sample memo

COST FOR WRITING A MEMO

Apart from the cost of stationery used to write the memo, there isn’t any cost involved. Or maybe some internet charges if you chose to send them out via email.

DURATION FOR WRITING A MEMO LIKE A PRO

Writing a memo should not take a long time. But you should give careful thought to what you want to write, and this could take a while.

TOOLS NEEDED WHEN WRITING A MEMO

  • Pen
  • computer

SUPPLIES NEEDED WHEN WRITING A MEMO

  • stationery
  • internet service

STEPS FOR WRITING A MEMO LIKE A PRO

Sample memo

This is the format for writing a good professional memo:

  • The first step is to title the page. Write memorandum at the top of the page to show what it is.
  • Next leave a double space. Write the heading on the next line. The heading is made up of the recipients, anyone receiving a courtesy copy, the sender (in that order)
  • Write the date on the next line. Be sure to write the correct date
  • The next line is for the subject. This is usually a phrase which gives the reader an idea of what the memo is about

*Note: the heading should be aligned to the top left side of the page. The words TO, FROM, DATE and SUBJECT should be capitalised.

  • Salutations are not needed in a memo. Skip all formal  salutations.
  • Introduce your solution in the first paragraph. This is also a difference between letters and memos. In a letter, you usually provide your solution at the end. Contrary, you start with that in a memo.
  • Follow up with context of the issue in the next paragraph. This is where you explain the situation and why that solution was decided upon
  • Add any course of action if any are to be implemented. Or you can suggest actions which the reader should take.
  • End by inviting anyone to contact you further if need be.
