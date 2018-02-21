How to write a book and publish it in Ghana

news

Putting ideas together and writing a book doesn’t come with any manual. You will need to find the ‘parts’ of your book, collect them and assemble them in your own way. All these need to be put together with creativity and imagination which means stepping into the unknown.

After you have the idea and time part for your book sorted. We need to look at money. Because why write a book if you can’t put it out there or get anyone to read it? You need to market your book to get it published and also sell in Ghana.

They are two ways to getting your book published either you self-publish or have it published by a publishing house. Self-publishing is when an author takes on the full cost of producing their work including marketing and distribution. The upside of this is that all copyrights, finished copies and profits are exclusively yours.

READ ALSO: How to write a business plan step by step

You may also get yourself a literary agent to aid you get your book published by a publishing house in Ghana. A literary agents are middlemen who pitch your work or book to editors and publishers whilst negotiating for the best deals. In return they take 10-20% of the total revenue from your book.

Always have your proposal ready and polished before you contact a publishing house. This would show how serious and committed you are. To get sign usually depends on 3 things; a proposal, an outline and a sample chapter. Some publishing houses in Ghana are Pearl Publications and Sage Literary House Limited.

COST WHEN WRITING AND PUBLISHING A BOOK IN GHANA

You could spend thousands of cedis if you are thinking of self-publishing. Or less if you let a publishing house handle everything.

DURATION WHEN WRITING AND PUBLISHING A BOOK IN GHANA

This could take several hundreds and thousands of hours.

READ ALSO: How to create a blog for beginners

TOOLS NEEDED WHEN WRITING A BOOK IN GHANA

Paper/book

Pen/pencil

Computer

SUPPLIES NEEDED WHEN WRITING A BOOK IN GHANA

Internet service

Suitable environment

STEPS WHEN WRITING A BOOK

Here are five easy steps to get your ideas into a book and published in Ghana.

Brainstorm

Choose an idea. During this period, I would advise you get yourself a good notebook and pen or pencil. Settle yourself in a comfortable position and environment. Start with an idea you are familiar with and work your way around it. Brainstorming doesn’t follow any rules, write down whatever comes into mind. Free flow on the paper, your work my look silly or jumbled. But just keep writing.

You may also record what is on your mind. Have a tape recorder or phone handy all the time and get everything of your chest. And later transcribe onto paper.

Research

Start with something you know about your story like a time period or location even a character and expand your knowledge on them. Use sources such as libraries, Google, Google Maps and Wikipedia at your disposal. Jot down notes and references to help organize your work. With deeper knowledge on your ideas, you can begin to structure the outline or framework of your book. This is not to restrict you but to help organize your thoughts. Writing an outline is a very important step to organizing your ideas for your book.

READ ALSO: How to write a CV that gets interview calls

Bring your characters to life

These are the people going to populate your world (book) and take your readers on an unforgettable journey. Begin with your main character. This could be either the protagonist or the antagonist. The main character is the one around which your other characters revolve and the whole story is spun. Once you determine who, where, how, when, and what your main character is to do, the rest of the parts falls easily into place.

Work on your plot

Plots are what holds your readers captive. Where are you going to climax? Whats going to be the lesson? What will happen at any point in the story? You don’t need to know every detail of what will happen in your story. But is good to have a potential beginning and ending in mind. This shouldn’t confine you but leave you open to possibilities and sparks of inspiration.

Start writing

We are good to go. Ready to tackle the flashing cursors on our screens. Keep revising your plan as you write. All the previous process isn’t to put you into a box. You will invent new ideas as you move along. Try not to edit before you finalize your work. This tend to limit many writers as it pulls them out of their creative zones to deal with their mistakes.