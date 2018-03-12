Home > New Articles >

How to mak Ghana tea bread


Recipe for Ghana tea bread

Do you know what bread flour is? Have you ever baked using bread flour? Or do you always use all-purpose flour for baking? Then this recipe is the best for you. Test your baking skills and enjoy an amazing bread flour experience.

  • Published:
How to make Ghana tea bread play

Tea bread
RECIPE NAME

How to make Ghana tea bread

COOKING TIME

Prep time: 2hr 10mins; Baking time: 25mins

RECIPE TYPE

Appetizer/ side dish

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Baking

NUTRITION

This recipe for Ghana tea bread is made from bread flour. Bread flour is flour made from head wheat which has not been bleached. It has a gluten content of 12-14%, which means it has a higher protein content.

Gluten has some surprising benefits such as reducing the risk of type 2 diabetics and decreases the changes of heart diseases. Colorectal cancer

INGREDIENTS

  • 660g bread flour
  • 350 ml warm water
  • 20g yeast
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 2 tbsp. margarine
  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • 30g of all-purpose flour (for dusting)

INSTRUCTIONS

  • In a large mixing bowl, add all the dry ingredients except the yeast.
  • Add your margarine and mix until evenly incorporated.
  • Mix your yeast in warm water. Gradually add to the flour whilst kneading in the bowl. Keep kneading and mixing until a smooth glossy look is achieved. Roll into a dough ball.
  • Soak a kitchen napkin in warm water. Wring out the excess water and use it to cover the dough in the bowl. Keep it covered at a warm place for an hour.
  • Next take out the dough, which would have risen in size now and place on a floured even surface. Using your fist, punch the dough until all the wind is gone out (* you can do some venting out here…lol).
  • Knead back into a ball and divided into 4 equal balls. Shape each ball into an elongated oval shape.
  • Sprinkle your baking pans with a little flour and place each dough inside. In case you don’t have pans, you can use a baking sheet. Just don’t place the dough close to each other so they can rise well.
How to make Ghana tea bread play

Unbaked tea bread

 

  • Cover with a warm napkin once again and let stand for an hour.
  • Place in preheated oven of 16 degrees. Fill another pan with about a cup of water. Place this at the bottom of the oven. Steam is needed to cook the dough from the inside to give it a light crust.
  • Bake for 20-25mins or until a beige colour is achieved.
  • Remove once it’s ready. Dust with a little flour and cover with a dry clean napkin to cool.
  • Enjoy your warm bread plain or with butter

SERVING SIZE

Makes 4 medium loaves

ABOUT

Tea bread in Ghana is a traditionally baked bread with a local twist to it. It is usually enjoyed fresh and a day old tea bread can be met with some resentment. If you are unfortunate not to have a bakery close by, then you have the task of waking up early to stalk the bread hawker…lol.

And we all know how we test for the freshness of the bread. By squeezing it with our fingers, to the dismay the hawker…hehehe. Too much trouble? Bake yours at home with this recipe and enjoy fresh Ghana tea bread.

