How to make homemade body scrub for dry skin

Making your own homemade body scrub is the best spa treatment you can give yourself at home. Body scrubs are recommended as part of your routine beauty care. Have yourself good looking skin, effortlessly.

Scrubs are made of abrasive products (usually salt or sugar) as base. Mixed with either massage oils, aromatic oils, spices, herbs or fruits which moisturises the skin. Body scrubs scraps off dead skin cell, exfoliating your skin and leaving it smooth and soft. Also relaxes your lymph nodes and improves blood circulation.

Homemade body scrubs are a safer option to consider because you know the ingredients in it. This will prevent a nasty allergy reaction which you could develop with store bought body. It is not advisable to use body scrubs on broken or sunburnt skin. Due to its abrasive nature, we wouldn’t want you hurting yourself.

Salt body scrubs are ideal for skin which needs healing. As salt is the healthy way to heal skin injuries. Run warm water over the area you wish to exfoliate. Warm water will soften your skin in readiness for the scrub. Apply the sugar/salt scrub on your body. Massage in circular motion with gentle pressure. Pat the skin dry with a towel. Be sure to leave your body a bit moist. Smear your oil with a relaxing oil and voila say hello to your new soft and smooth skin.

Give your spouse a home spa treatment with these homemade body scrub recipes this Valentines Day.

COST

Homemade body scrubs are cheaper alternatives to store bought ones. And they scrub clean all the same. You can make your own with a few cedi. About 15cedis or less should suffice.

DURATION

These recipes are easy to follow. Have your homemade body scrub ready in 5mins.

TOOLS NEEDED

2 clean jars with a tight fitting lid.

2 clean stirrer

SUPPLIES / INGREDIENTS

½ sugar (brown/white)

½ salt

1 cup olive oil

10 drops of vitamin E oil

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

10 drops of lavender essential oil

a small packet of dried lavender

STEPS

For sugar scrub

This can be used as facial scrub or body polish. This scrub relaxes you after a long day. Be sure to apply your moisturizer before bed.

Take one of the glass bowls

Pour the sugar into the bowl. Add half of your olive oil

Add the vanilla extract and lavender essential oil

Use the stirrer to mix all ingredients

Store in an airtight container.

Use a spoonful in the evening during your shower. Scrub your face with the mixture and rinse. Or you can dab with half a lemon and scrub your face. Rinse with warm water first then cold water.

For salt scrub

This scrub is recommended for dry skin especially at the feet regions.

Mix salt, olive oil and vitamin E oil in a clean jar

Add your dried lavender and mix all together

Soak your feet in warm water for about 30mins. Scoop enough to scrub your feet. Experience smooth and soft feet all day.