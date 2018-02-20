Home > New Articles >

How to make homemade body scrub for dry skin


How to make a body scrub How to make homemade body scrub for dry skin

Body scrubs are part of essential beauty routines that every one should engage in. But they can be quite expensive with elaborate names and all...lol. Make yourself some homemade body scrub and save some cash.

  • Published:
How to make homemade body scrub for dry skin play

Homemade body scrub
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Making your own homemade body scrub is the best spa treatment you can give yourself at home. Body scrubs are recommended as part of your routine beauty care. Have yourself good looking skin, effortlessly.

Scrubs are made of abrasive products (usually salt or sugar) as base. Mixed with either massage oils, aromatic oils, spices, herbs or fruits which moisturises the skin. Body scrubs scraps off dead skin cell, exfoliating your skin and leaving it smooth and soft. Also relaxes your lymph nodes and improves blood circulation.

Homemade body scrubs are a safer option to consider because you know the ingredients in it. This will prevent a nasty allergy reaction which you could develop with store bought body. It is not advisable to use body scrubs on broken or sunburnt skin. Due to its abrasive nature, we wouldn’t want you hurting yourself.

READ ALSO: How to create a website form the scratch

Salt body scrubs are ideal for skin which needs healing. As salt is the healthy way to heal skin injuries. Run warm water over the area you wish to exfoliate. Warm water will soften your skin in readiness for the scrub. Apply the sugar/salt scrub on your body. Massage in circular motion with gentle pressure. Pat the skin dry with a towel. Be sure to leave your body a bit moist. Smear your oil with a relaxing oil and voila say hello to your new soft and smooth skin.

Give your spouse a home spa treatment with these homemade body scrub recipes this Valentines Day.

COST

Homemade body scrubs are cheaper alternatives to store bought ones. And they scrub clean all the same. You can make your own with a few cedi. About 15cedis or less should suffice.

DURATION

These recipes are easy to follow. Have your homemade body scrub ready in 5mins.

TOOLS NEEDED

  • 2 clean jars with a tight fitting lid.
  • 2 clean stirrer

READ ALSO: How to write a curriculum vitae(CV) that gets interview calls

SUPPLIES / INGREDIENTS 

  • ½ sugar (brown/white)
  • ½ salt
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 10 drops  of vitamin E oil
  • 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
  • 10 drops of lavender essential oil
  • a  small packet of dried lavender

STEPS

For sugar scrub

How to make homemade body scrub for dry skin play

Vanilla sugar scrub with lavender oil

 

This can be used as facial scrub or body polish. This scrub relaxes you after a long day. Be sure to apply your moisturizer before bed.

  • Take one of the glass bowls
  • Pour the sugar into the bowl. Add half of your olive oil
  • Add the vanilla extract and lavender essential oil
  • Use the stirrer to mix all ingredients
  • Store in an airtight container.

Use a spoonful in the evening during your shower. Scrub your face with the mixture and rinse. Or you can dab with half a lemon and scrub your face. Rinse with warm water first then cold water.

For salt scrub

How to make homemade body scrub for dry skin play

Lavender salt scrub

 

This scrub is recommended for dry skin especially at the feet regions.

  • Mix salt, olive oil and vitamin E oil in a clean jar
  • Add your dried lavender and mix all together

Soak your feet in warm water for about 30mins. Scoop enough to scrub your feet. Experience smooth and soft feet all day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanafx Review: Is ghanafx.com good for you or you should stay away? Ghanafx Review Is ghanafx.com good for you or you should stay away?
Ghana Teak Review: What is Ghana teak best used for? Ghana Teak Review What is Ghana teak best used for?
Ghanaairtime Review: Is ghanaairtime safe to buy airtime online with credit cards? Ghanaairtime Review Is ghanaairtime safe to buy airtime online with credit cards?
Ahonya Review: How fast and effective is ahonya delivery? Ahonya Review How fast and effective is ahonya delivery?
Zished Ghana Review: Is Zished really helping Ghanaians to surprise their loved ones? Zished Ghana Review Is Zished really helping Ghanaians to surprise their loved ones?
Monica Juma: Boris Johnson got more than he bargained for when he tweeted about his chat with Kenya's new Foreign Minister Monica Juma Boris Johnson got more than he bargained for when he tweeted about his chat with Kenya's new Foreign Minister

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Palmnut soup recipe How to make palmnut soupbullet
2 Shypmate Ghana Review Shypmate Ghana review: How effective is shopping...bullet
3 KenGen Kenyans are praying for rain as power supplier threatens dam...bullet
4 Monica Juma Boris Johnson got more than he bargained for when he...bullet
5 uniCredit Ghana review uniCredit and the story of microfinance...bullet
6 Ghanafx Review Is ghanafx.com good for you or you should stay...bullet
7 meQasa review Has meQasa made owning property in Ghana...bullet
8 Ahonya Review How fast and effective is ahonya delivery?bullet
9 Recipes for smoothies How to make healthy smoothies for...bullet
10 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in...bullet

New Articles

Uber Ghana review: Is Uber Ghana a prop or flop?
Uber Ghana review Is uber Ghana a prop or flop?
Tatale recipe: How to make tatale (Ghanaian plantain pancakes
Tatale recipe How to make tatale (Ghanaian plantain cakes)
Red red stew recipe: How to make African black eyed peas stew recipe
Red red stew recipe How to prepare African black eyed peas stew (red red)
Banku and tilapa recipe: How to make banku with hot pepper and tilapia
Banku and tilapia recipe How to make banku and hot pepper with grilled tilapia