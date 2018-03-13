news

RECIPE NAME

How to prepare baked flour chips

COOKING TIME

50mins

RECIPE TYPE

Snack

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Baking

NUTRITION

Baked Ghanaian flour chips is made with wheat flour is a favourite of Ghanaians. Wheat flour lowers the occurrence of heart diseases because of its low-fat content.

The Betaine content of wheat is ads in the prevention of chronic inflammation of the joints. It acts as an anti-carcinogenic agent, especially in women and also enhances the metabolic rate of estrogen, therefore managing the levels so as not to lead to cancer, which happens when in excess.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups all-Purpose flour

6 tbsp. sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 tbsp. vanilla essence

½ cup firm margarine

5 tbsp. milk

1 tbsp. garlic *(optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large mixing bowl, pour your flour inside. Add baking powder, salt, sugar and nutmeg. Mix all together.

Add your margarine. Using your hand mix it into the flour, until a coarse texture is achieved.

Add your milk, garlic and vanilla essence whilst mixing until you have a smooth dough.

Sprinkle some flour on a clean even surface. Put the dough on it and knead until it is smooth and elastic.

Sprinkle a little flour on a clean flat surface. Roll the dough using a rolling pin. Until it’s about ½ inch thick.

Line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Lift the rolled dough inside.

Cut into thin strips about 2-3 cm long with a knife or pizza cutter. Place in a preheated oven at 170 degrees for 15-20mins or until they don’t look raw anymore.

SERVING SIZE

4 people

ABOUT

When I was a kid, anytime I saw mummy baking the Ghanaian flour chips then I knew Christmas was really here. Due to our large household, mummy had to use large buckets of margarine, tons of flour and sugar. And I the self-assigned mixologist of margarine and butter.

Which always left me with tummy aches (from eating the sugar and margarine mixture). But that didn’t stop me from eating more than my fair share over the holidays. I personally preferred mixing it with coated groundnuts with a chilled bottle of soda.

These pastry chips are full of bursting flavour. It’s crunchy with a rich taste, great for snacking during all occasions. Easy, quick to make and full of nutritional goodness. It provides an excellent opportunity to engage kids to help in the kitchen (like I did…lol). Go on and help yourself to my recipe.