RECIPE NAME

How to make dry crunchy bofrot

COOKING TIME

Prep time: 2hr 20mins ; frying time: 8-10mins

RECIPE TYPE

Dessert/ side dish

CUISINE

Ghanaian

NUTRITION

The bready texture of dry crunchy bofrot is achieve through the help of yeast. Yeast is a fermenting agent that is used to rise dough. It is fortified in vitaminB6 and vitaminB12 along with their properties. Yeast not only preserves immune function but it also has antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Nutmeg is a spice that has numerous health benefits even when used sparsely in food. Which includes natural pain relieving abilities, improves digestion, cognitive functions whilst reducing insomnia. And not forgetting it detoxifies the body, improves blood circulation and prevents leukemia among others.

INGREDIENTS

2 ½ cups flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ tablespoon nutmeg (optional)

Warm water

3 large eggs

¼ cup melted butter

1 tablespoon vanilla essence

Vegetable oil for deep frying

INSTRUCTIONS

In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients together (flour, salt, baking powder and nutmeg)

Gradually add the eggs, vanilla essence and melted butter.

Dissolve/ mix your yeast with warm water. Add to the batter and mix thoroughly to form a dough ball.

Wash your hands clean. Transfer the dough unto a clean surface.

Sprinkle a little flour on the surface to prevent the dough from sticking unto the surface.

With the heel of your palm, knead the dough forward and outward from you. This should be done continuously for about 15mins – 20mins or until the dough has a glossy look. This is done to activate the yeast in order to achieve a soft and light dough.

Knead it into a ball again. Cover it with a clean cloth or cling film for an hour. This is to allow the dough to rise.

After section the dough into small balls. Be careful not to make them too small or they may burn out quickly. 12 even balls should be enough for this recipe. Brush the top of the oil with oil.

Once again cover and allow it to rise over an hour. This is enough time for the ball to become twice their size.

In a large pan, pour a good amount of vegetable oil for deep frying over medium heat. Make sure the oil is hot before frying to prevent soggy balls. And not too hot to burn them out.

Gently drop the balls into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the pan as this would make turning the balls difficult.

Fry for about 4-5 min until its golden brown beneath, the gently turn them over and fry until the other side is also golden brown

Use a perforated spoon to scoop the balls out of the oil. You can place on a paper napkin to soak the excess oil.

Your doughnuts is ready to be enjoyed warm.

SERVING SIZE

4 persons

ABOUT

This incredible recipe is sure to give you sweet warm dry crunchy bofrot with a soft bready interior. Ghanaians love snacking on these doughnuts.

Enjoy one on a hot afternoon with a cold drink or evening with a cup of hot chocolate. Or morning with a steaming bowl of Hausa koko. You may also opt for coconut or canola oil for a healthier lifestyle.