Ghanaians are crazy about these top 5 Indian movies. Yep, it’s not all about Hollywood or Nollywood or Kumawood. The Indian film industry produces some amazing motion pictures too.

You should watch these movies if you already haven’t. And if you have, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

LIST OF TOP 5 INDIAN MOVIES THAT GHANAIANS LOVE

Anjaana Anjaani

This unusual romance story immediately became a favorite of Ghanaians, who are suckers for a good love story. Anjaana Anjaani puts an interesting twist to turn of events. A story about two strangers who agree to commit suicide in a number of days. As they set out to wrap up their lives before their death, love finds them in the most unlikely circumstance. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is one of the top 5 indian movies that Ghanaians can’t have enough of.

3 Idiots

3 idiots is a hilarious comedy Bollywood has ever produced. Directed and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra respectively, it definitely adds to the top 5 Indian movies. A story about 3 friends who find themselves in the university and under social pressures in an Asian educational system. Gracefully addressing social problems whilst keeping the atmosphere light and airy. This film won 6 major awards including Best Popular Film.

Like Stars On Earth (Taare Zameen Par)

This movie is sure to live you with wet eyes. A film which confronts problems faced by disabled children in the face of a society’s ignorance. Darsheel Safary who plays 8 year old Ishaan brought his character to life and won our hearts. Like Stars on Earth is a favourite of Ghanaians and one of the top 5 Indian movies watched by them.

My Name Is Khan

As the most expensive film of 2010, My Name Is Khan is on the list of the best 5 Indian movies that Ghanaians love. The lead actor Shan Rukh Khan seemed to have had the role fitted for him. As he paired with Kajol, together they are known as the ‘golden couple’. A powerfully motivated and political story, which sparked controversies and earned it much needed publicity. My Name is Khan speaks to heart, many that have been racially prejudiced.

Bahubali- the Beginning

This is an action packed Bollywood movies produced in 2015 was directed by S.S. Rajamouli. This movie won the hearts of Ghanaians and is one of the top watched Indian movies in Ghana. A film about a quest to conquer and find ones true identity interlaced with romance and special effects. No wonder it won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects.