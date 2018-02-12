news

These top 5 richest women have proven themselves and continue to do so in the corporate world. And they are worthy of the challenge by how quickly they keep raising through the ranks.

Despite certain biological and societal barriers that may slow their efforts and progress. They never stop but continue to push forward. Imagine my delight when I found out that the 8 richest person in Ghana was a woman.

Here is our list of the top 5 richest women in Ghana.

Grace Amey-Obeng

Grace Amey-Obeng is the CEO of Forever Clair. She is the fifth richest woman in the country. Her net worth is estimated at $100 million which is sourced mainly from the cosmetic industry. Mrs Amey –Obeng received her beauty education at Croydon College, London. She later returned to Ghana and with $100 started her own business. Now Forever Clair group of companies includes a beauty clinic (FC Skin and Beauty Klinik), a firm that supplies salon equipment and cosmetics (Forever Clair Skin Care) and a college (FC Beauty College). It has eight branches in Ghana and exports to Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Ivory Coast, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Gifty Lamptey

The 4 richest woman in Ghana is Mrs.Gifty Lamptey, the CEO of Sidalco Group of Companies which includes; Sidalco Construction and Roads Ltd; Del Estates; Empire Concretes Ltd and Dominion International Petroleum Ltd. She is estimated at $135 million as her net worth. Serving on several boards such as of Ladies of the Cross International Ministries; an organization that focuses on philanthropy where she serves as the chair. Mrs. Lamptey is a widow blessed with three children.

Kate Quartey Papafio

The first female cable manufacturer in the ECOWAS subregionis the 3 richest woman in Ghana. Founded in 1992. Also the leading producer of electrical cables in Ghana, she has an estimated net worth of $250 million. Reroy Power Limited is part of the Reroy Group of companies which was founded in 1992 which includes Reroy Energy Limited and Reroy Cables Limited. The company has a strong presence in the West African sub region. Where it provides products and services to the private sector, general consumers and utilities throughout the region.

Theresa Oppong

Theresa Oppong is the CEO of Manet Group which is a 100% Ghanaian real estate development holding company, which develops commercial and residential property. The company is the second largest in the industry. It was established 18 years ago, and has risen to the ranks to be listed among the top 20 companies in the country. Placing her as the 2 richest woman in the country. Her net worth is estimated at $420 million. Among the group of companies are Manet Housing, a real estate development firm, Manet Paradise, a three star hotel resort, Manet Construction a civil engineering company and Manet Towers

Patricia Poku-Diaby

The richest woman in Ghana is estimated at $720 million which makes her top the list of the most richest women in Ghana. She also happens to be the eight richest person in Ghana. She is the CEO of Plot Enterprise Group in Ivory Coast and Ghana which is a Ghanaian cocoa processing company. Previously worked in the family business before venturing out to start her own company. The company has a state-of-the-art grinding facility located in Takoradi. Which is currently valued at $90 million and processes 32,000 metric tons of cocoa annually into liquor, butter and cake.