3 simple ways to lighten your underarm


Kitchen ingredient such as lemon works as an excellent natural underarm bleaching agent.

  • Published:
How to lighten your dark underwear play

How to lighten your dark underwear

(JeNeevaLove)
  • Aloe vera

Aloe Vera contains vitamins A, C, and E, which are antioxidants. It also contains vitamin B12. Antioxidants protect skin by limiting the production of free radicals, which can damage skin cells. It can do a lot for the health and appearance of your skin, including reducing the signs of aging.

READ ALSO: 5 surprising beauty benefits of salt water

Ingredient

An aloe vera leaf

Method

Cut open the leaf and extract fresh aloe vera gel.

Apply a layer of this gel on your underarms and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes.

Rinse with water.

  • Cucumber

Cucumber slices are often used to soothe eye bags and also to lighten under-eye dark circles. This is because cucumber extract has skin lightening properties. The same property can also be utilized for lightening dark armpits.

Ingredient

2 cucumber slices

Method

Rub the cucumber slices on the dark armpits for a minute or two.

Let the juice that has oozed out from the slice onto your skin stay there for another 10 minutes.

Rinse with water.

READ ALSO: 4 foods that will help you gain weight

  •  Lemon

Lemon juice has a high concentration of citric acid, which is a natural exfoliant and bleach. It works as an excellent underarm bleaching agent.

Ingredient

Lemon

Method

Cut the lemon into thick slices and scrub the underarms area with them for 2-3 minutes.

Let the lemon juice stay on there for about 10 minutes before rinsing it off.

