6 ways to protect your skin during harmattan in Ghana

The Harmattan season in Ghana, which is fast approaching, is characterised by dry, dusty winds and cooler temperatures, and it can be harsh on the skin. As the air becomes drier, it draws moisture from the skin, leading to dryness, cracking, and irritation. To maintain healthy and glowing skin during this season, it’s essential to adopt a skincare routine that helps lock in moisture and protect against the elements.

Here are six effective tips and products to help you care for your skin during Harmattan:

1. Moisturise with Shea Butter

Shea butter is one of the best natural moisturisers for the skin, especially during the Harmattan season. Rich in vitamins A and E, it deeply hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and smooth. Shea butter also has anti-inflammatory properties, which help calm dry and irritated skin caused by the harsh weather.

Apply shea butter generously to your face, hands, and body after a shower or whenever you feel your skin needs some extra moisture.

2. Use Vaseline Pomade

Vaseline, or petroleum jelly, is another excellent option for keeping your skin hydrated during Harmattan. It creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture, preventing the skin from drying out.

For areas prone to extreme dryness, such as elbows, knees, and heels, a thick layer of Vaseline pomade will provide long-lasting hydration. It’s especially useful for sealing moisture after applying lighter lotions or oils and can help prevent cracked skin.

3. Apply Lip Balm or Gloss

The dry Harmattan winds can leave your lips feeling cracked and sore. To protect your lips, it’s essential to use a good lip balm or gloss. Opt for a product that provides both moisture and a barrier against the dry air.

Look for lip balms containing nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, cocoa butter, or beeswax. For extra care, reapply throughout the day to keep your lips soft and supple.

4. Drink Plenty of Water

Staying hydrated is key to maintaining healthy skin during Harmattan. The dry air can dehydrate your skin, causing it to lose moisture and become dull. Drinking enough water daily helps replenish moisture levels in the skin, keeping it plump and radiant.

Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day and consider incorporating hydrating fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, oranges, and watermelon into your diet to nourish your skin from within.

5. Give Your Feet a Pedicure

Harmattan can also affect your feet, causing them to become dry and cracked, especially the heels. A pedicure is a great way to care for your feet during this season.

Start by soaking your feet in warm water to soften the skin, then use a pumice stone to gently exfoliate and remove dead skin. Follow up with a rich moisturiser or shea butter to hydrate the skin. Regular pedicures can help prevent cracked heels and keep your feet looking smooth and healthy.

6. Eat Skin-Nourishing Foods

Incorporating foods rich in healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, and seeds, can help support your skin’s moisture levels.

Additionally, foods high in antioxidants, like berries and leafy greens, can combat dryness and promote healthy skin. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon, also play a crucial role in maintaining your skin’s hydration.