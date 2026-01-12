CAF probes misconduct in Cameroon v Morocco and Algeria v Nigeria AFCON 2025 clashes
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened a formal disciplinary investigation into alleged misconduct during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 quarter-final matches involving Cameroon and Morocco, as well as Algeria and Nigeria.
CAF announced that it has studied match reports, referee submissions, and video evidence from both fixtures and subsequently forwarded the findings to its Disciplinary Board.
The confederation noted that if individuals are found guilty of breaching competition rules or displaying unprofessional behaviour, sanctions will be issued in line with CAF regulations.
In its statement, CAF also confirmed that it is reviewing video footage highlighting alleged misconduct involving journalists in the mixed zone following the Algeria–Nigeria quarter-final. The organisation said such cases will be handled with the same seriousness as those involving players and technical staff.
Tensions were said to be particularly high during and after the Algeria vs Nigeria encounter, which ended in a 2–0 victory for Nigeria. Reports suggest emotional confrontations occurred between members of the Algerian delegation and the match officials at full-time, with claims that some individuals attempted to confront referees inside the tunnel. CAF said behaviour of that nature is considered unacceptable under its disciplinary code.
There were also accounts of heated exchanges in designated media areas, raising concerns about adherence to professional standards by accredited personnel working within restricted tournament zones.
CAF reiterated its zero-tolerance stance toward actions that undermine fair play, respect for officials, or the safety and integrity of match operations. The governing body emphasised that protecting referees, organisers and all accredited parties is a priority.
With the AFCON now entering its closing stages and hosts Morocco set to face Nigeria in the semi-finals CAF is expected to conclude its disciplinary assessments swiftly as attention turns to both sporting outcomes and any resulting sanctions.
