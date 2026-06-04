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Ivory Coast claim first-ever win over France ahead of World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:47 - 04 June 2026
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Ivory Coast claim first-ever win over France ahead of World Cup | Getty Images
Ivory Coast claim first-ever win over France ahead of World Cup | Getty Images
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Ivory Coast produced a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat France 2-1 in an international friendly, securing their first-ever victory over the two-time FIFA World Cup champions and dealing a blow to Les Bleus' preparations for the 2026 tournament.

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France, playing one of their final warm-up matches before heading to North America, dominated much of the first half in Nantes. Captain Kylian Mbappé came close to matching Olivier Giroud's all-time France goalscoring record early on, but his effort was brilliantly saved by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

The hosts continued to create chances, with Adrien Rabiot and Michael Olise both going close. Despite France's control, Ivory Coast threatened on the counterattack through Simon Adingra, who tested goalkeeper Mike Maignan after capitalizing on a defensive mistake.

France eventually broke the deadlock just before halftime when Rayan Cherki showcased his skill with a dazzling solo run before calmly finishing past Fofana to give Didier Deschamps' side a deserved lead.

However, Ivory Coast emerged transformed after the break. Substitute Nicolas Pépé made an immediate impact, setting up Guéla Doué to level the score in the 53rd minute. The visitors continued to grow in confidence and completed the turnaround six minutes from time when Doué delivered a precise pass for Amad Diallo, who fired a superb first-time finish beyond Maignan.

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The victory marks a historic achievement for coach Emerse Faé and his side, while France will look to bounce back in their final World Cup warm-up match against Northern Ireland before the tournament begins.

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