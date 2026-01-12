GPL WK18 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak secure late win, Kotoko frustrated again; full weekend results
The second round of the Ghana Premier League resumed over the weekend with contrasting fortunes for clubs across the country, some hitting an early stride, others still fighting for rhythm as the title and survival battles intensify.
Hearts of Oak edge Hohoe United to climb to third
Accra Hearts of Oak moved into third place on the league standings after a hard-fought 1–0 victory away to Hohoe United on Saturday, sealed by Mawuli Wayo’s stoppage-time strike.
The win, Hearts’ third in five games, did not come easy. Buoyed by the return of Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, the Phobians began brightly. Enoch Asubonteng nearly caught Kwaku Musah off his line with an audacious lob in the opening minutes, but the Hohoe goalkeeper recovered well to deny him.
Six minutes later, Hamza Issah was brought down on the edge of the box, but the resulting free kick failed to trouble the hosts. Hearts’ attacking woes lingered; they remain the lowest-scoring team in the league with just 11 goals in 17 matches before kickoff.
Hohoe United, who dismissed head coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru Tijani midweek, gradually grew into the game but lacked a decisive touch in the final third.
Just when the match seemed destined for a stalemate, Wayo struck at the death to earn Hearts a valuable three points.
Kotoko held at home again
At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Berekum Chelsea side.
Despite commanding possession and creating the better openings, Kotoko failed to convert dominance into goals, registering three efforts on target from 13 attempts. The result sees the Porcupine Warriors fall six points off the top and extends a difficult run following their defeat to Swedru All Blacks last weekend.
Chelsea defended deeply with discipline and organisation, maintaining their structure even after coach Samuel Boadu was sent off. They matched Kotoko’s efforts with three shots on target and carried a threat on the break.
Kotoko finished with 56 per cent possession and seven corners, but their profligacy once again proved costly. Chelsea, still in the bottom three, will take confidence from a spirited away performance.
Ruthless Medeama strengthen title charge
Medeama SC delivered a powerful statement of intent with a commanding 3–0 win over Young Apostles at the TNA Stadium.
Fuzy Taylor opened the scoring on 22 minutes, before Kamaradini Mamudu doubled the lead shortly after as Medeama stamped authority early. Young Apostles struggled to match their hosts’ intensity and creativity, and Prince Owusu wrapped up the contest with a late third in the 85th minute.
The Mauve and Yellow now sit four points clear at the top, solidifying their title credentials. Young Apostles remain 14th, with their away struggles persisting.
GPL Week 18 Full-Time Results
Aduana Stars 2–1 Karela United
All Blacks 1–1 Nations FC
Bechem United 1–0 Bibiani Gold Stars
Dreams FC 3–0 Heart of Lions
Medeama SC 3–0 Young Apostles
Smartex 0–0 Vision FC
Asante Kotoko 0–0 Berekum Chelsea
Hohoe United 0–1 Hearts of Oak
Eleven Wonders 2–0 Holy Stars
