Raphinha brace fires Barcelona past Real Madrid to claim Supercopa glory

Barcelona clinched the Supercopa de España title for a record 16th time, edging Real Madrid 3-2 in a pulsating El Clásico showdown in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, with Raphinha proving the match-winner.

The Brazilian winger struck twice, including a decisive second-half goal, to cap a dramatic contest that produced three goals deep into first-half stoppage time.

Raphinha put Barça ahead on 36 minutes with a precise low effort into the far corner, moments after squandering an earlier chance. That opener sparked a breathless conclusion to the half.

Vinícius Júnior hit back almost immediately with a brilliant solo effort, gliding past Jules Koundé and Pau Cubarsí before bending a shot past Joan García.

Barcelona restored their advantage in the fourth minute of added time, Robert Lewandowski delicately lifting the ball beyond Thibaut Courtois to finish off Pedri’s incisive through pass.

But Real Madrid still had time to level before the interval. Dean Huijsen’s towering header rattled the crossbar, and Gonzalo García reacted quickest, nodding the rebound over the line despite Frenkie de Jong’s desperate clearance attempt.

Madrid carried their momentum into the second half, with Vinícius forcing a fingertip save from García and Rodrygo testing the goalkeeper soon after.

Barcelona threatened through Lamine Yamal, though Courtois again came to Madrid’s rescue.

Raphinha eventually settled the contest in the 73rd minute when his strike, aided by a deflection off Raúl Asencio, restored Barcelona’s lead for good.

Barça faced a nervy finish after Frenkie de Jong was dismissed late on for a two-footed challenge on Kylian Mbappé.