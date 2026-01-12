Wendy Shay wins Best Female Artiste Western Africa at the 2025 Afrima Awards

Wendy Shay has won the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa award at the 2026 All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria, for her song Too Late. She emerged victorious in a competitive category featuring leading African artists such as Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr and Amaarae. During her acceptance speech, she thanked God, her fans, her team and dancer Tracy Shay for helping the song gain viral attention.

Ghanaian pop star Wendy Shay has secured another major milestone in her musical journey after clinching the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa award at the 2026 All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) with her hit song Too Late.

The prestigious continental event was hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, and unfolded over five days, blending music, culture and industry-focused engagements before culminating in a glittering awards ceremony. Wendy Shay triumphed in a highly competitive category that featured some of Africa’s most celebrated female acts, including Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Amaarae and Moliy.

Her victory was met with excitement both inside the auditorium and across social media, as the moment marked a significant recognition of her growing influence beyond Ghana’s borders. Taking to the stage to accept the award, the singer used the opportunity to acknowledge the support system that has driven her success.

“I want to thank my Lord and Saviour. I am grateful to my fans, the Shay Gang, my partners, and especially my baby, Tracy Shay. Her dance to ‘Too Late’ helped make the song go viral,” she said, paying special tribute to the young dancer whose online performances boosted the song’s popularity.

The awards night opened on a high note with an electrifying rap performance by the event’s host, Falz, who was later joined by Phyno to officially launch the evening’s entertainment. The energy continued with standout performances from artists such as Shallipopi, Gaise Baba, Kunmie, Adewale Ayuba, Patoranking and Qing Madi, keeping the audience fully engaged throughout the night.

AFRIMA 2026 marked the ninth edition of the awards and featured a packed programme, including a welcome soirée, the Africa Music Business Summit, a host city tour and CSR visit, the Music Village Concert, as well as nominees and industry networking events. The celebrations concluded with the red-carpet showcase and grand awards night on 11 January 2026.

