4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skin

Shea butter is a versatile beauty ingredient that promotes flawless skin and healthy hair growth.

Photo models (Photo credit - Hamamat) play

Photo models (Photo credit - Hamamat)
If you’re looking for an all-star ingredient to add to your personal care routine, Shea butter could be the one.

We often talk about the benefits of Shea butter for women but talk less so about the benefits for men. The fact is that shea butter is good for all skin types, all genders, and all ages.

For men, the greatest benefit of Shea butter is that it’s literally a one-stop solution for moisturizing skin care. It’s straightforward, simple and a no fuss option.

So, if you’re someone who doesn’t like all the hype and just wants something that will work. It will be Shea Butter.

  • 1. It's an excellent aftershave

It's true men don’t care much for beauty routines but it’s still important to keep your skin in good condition particularly after a shave. A spot of Shea butter not only moisturizes and smoothens out the area of skin, it heals and protects, strengthening it every time you apply a little.

  • 2. Shea butter has high moisturizing value

It’s no secret that Shea Butter is considered to be an excellent all-in-one moisturizer as it works on most skin types and for both skin and hair. This makes it the best no-fuss skin care routine that there is.

It’s also 100% organic and packed with vital nutrients for healthy skin and hair. Thinking of growing a beard? Shea butter will help to manage and maintain a well-conditioned beard.

  • 3. Long glowing effect

Unlike women who give constant attention to their skin every morning, sometimes afternoon and before bed. Men prefer to smear pomade only once a day before stepping out.

This stands as a reason why shea butter should be an option. It gives a longer moisturizing and glowing effect.

  • 4. It keeps you looking young

Shea butter has higher stearic acid content than other vegetable oils, making it much closer to animal fats in chemical composition.

The elasticity and suppleness of the skin is maintained by the structural protein collagen that binds the skin tissue together with the loss of collagen due to aging and sun exposure is the main reason for skin wrinkles. Dehydration of the skin aggravates wrinkles further.

