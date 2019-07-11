Shea butter a great moisturizer with amazing healing benefits for the skin. Rich in vitamin A, shea butter treats skin conditions such as wrinkles, blemishes, eczema, and dermatitis.

Coconut oil also has multi purpose use in the natural beauty world. It’s especially good for moisturizing skin and honey protects your skin against oxidative and environmental damage.

What you need

Shea Butter – 2 tablespoons

Raw Honey – 2 tablespoons

Coconut Oil – 1 to 2 drops

Method

To make a shea butter face mask, combine ½ tsp shea butter, ½ tsp raw honey and 2 drops of organic coconut oil in a small bowl.

Mash and mix well to combine.

Transfer the shea butter into a small clean container

Using clean finger tips, apply the face mask by massaging it on your clean face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Then rinse off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry with a soft towel.