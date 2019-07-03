On average, about 60 per cent of Ghanaian homes know the importance and uses of shea butter.

Surprisingly, the skin and hair superfood is one of the cheapest commodity on the market despite its great benefits.

From the aged to the newborns, shea butter does wonders to the skin and these days some families are even using it to cook local delicacies as well.

If you are a lover of spicy foods, then you will need a bottle of hand cream to get rid of the smell after eating. Hand creams are one of the important items everybody should carry along when stepping out regardless of your gender. And why go for poor quality when you can prepare your own shea butter hand cream at home with other ingredients.

Ingredients

Shea butter

1 tablespoon Ellyndale organic sunflower oil

10 drops of lemongrass essential oil

4 drops eucalyptus essential oil

Method

Scoop shea butter and add few drops of sunflower oil into a non-stick saucepan and melt over low heat.

Allow to cool down and stir in few drops of essential oils.

Set bowl in the refrigerator for 25 minutes, so the mixture becomes slightly solid.

Then whip with a hand mixer for 30-40 seconds on medium speed, until the cream is fluffy, creamy and has doubled in size.

Transfer to a clean jar and apply as needed to soften your hands, or rough spots like feet, knees and elbows that tend to get dry.