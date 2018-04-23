news

Tomatoes are very good for skin as well as hair health. You can use its juice or pulp for flawless skin and long lustrous hair without any side effects as compared to other products on the market.

Kitchen ingredient, tomatoes used for different cuisines across the world is a treasure trove of amazing beauty benefits waiting to be tapped.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin

Prevent signs of aging

Tomatoes and its products enable the skin to absorb oxygen and prevent the signs of aging. It provides an amazing natural skin treatment that can make the skin look younger and healthy with less effort.

Act as a natural sunscreen

According to various studies, tomato contains an antioxidant called lycopene which acts as a natural sunscreen. This provides the skin protection from harsh UV rays.

Act as a stress reliever

Tomato extract is often used in luxurious body massage oils to combat visible sign of stress on the skin. Tomato extract is also used in eye creams, which, along with other essential ingredients, leaves the eyes looking fresh and revitalized.

Treat open pores

Add four drops of tomato juice to 1 tablespoon of water and apply it on your face with the help of a cotton ball.

Gently massage your skin with this mixture and leave it on for 15 minutes. Regular application of this will shrink the pore size.