Try this beauty regimen at home


How to nourish your skin with mango face mask

The pulp of the mango fruit contains carotenoids, ascorbic acid, terpenoids, and polyphenols – all of which are responsible for the fruit’s cancer-preventing properties.

Mangoes are rich in vitamin A and C, which are anti-cancer antioxidants.

They also contain collagen which helps in making the skin smooth and taught, thus reducing premature aging.

It is moisturizing, has high hydration power and makes skin smooth and soft. It is suitable for all skin types.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon mango pulp

2 teaspoons pureed avocado

1 teaspoon coconut oil

Method

In a small mixing bowl, stir the above ingredients well until you get a consistent smooth mask.

Slather the mask onto your clean face in a circular motion.

Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes.

When the time is up, rinse off with cool water.

Pat dry with a clean soft towel.

