Beauty Tips :  3 grooming habits of rich Ghanaian men

Some youths want to emulate their favorite male celebrities and mentors because they are successful, fashionable, handsome, smart and have the world at their fingertips.

They forgot that you have to dress for success; look confident and get the attention of other men with your looks before you utter a word of wisdom.

Here are all the grooming tips you need to look rich.

Hair

The right hairstyle can be a good contribution to your success. If you want to appear responsible and rich, then you must befriend your barber or stylist to give you regular trims for your great transformation. If your hair grows rapidly, go for trims to avoid split ends and get conditioning treatment.

Successful men don’t cut their own, it shouldn’t be on your DIY list. Pay small to your hair stylist and receive a great compliment from your partner and colleagues. Ask your barber to show you how to style your hair at home using the recommended hair products.

Skincare

Skincare should be important to men as it is to women. A man's skin is different from a woman's in texture, but not in makeup. There are three general skin types; oily, dry, and combination and men are not exempt from any of them.

Skincare is gradually becoming an important part of the beauty routine because its benefits can never be underestimated. You can only deliver if you feel good in your skin. Men who work in air-conditioned offices should replenish their skin with quality moisturizers before bed.

If you want to look like a wealthy man, save more and buy quality products that will give you the star-appeal and most importantly give you drastic improvement in your skin.

Eyes and eyebrows

One of the biggest grooming trends here-to-stay that guys should adopt now is the eyebrows. Men who spent some minutes on their eyebrows look more youthful, handsome and smart. Groomed eyebrows enlarge the appearance of the eyes, making you appear more attractive and alert.