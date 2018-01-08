Beauty Tips :  4 reasons why you should apply lemon on your face

news

Aside from its numerous culinary purpose, lemon is packed with nutrients that work wonders on your skin.

Lemon is enriched with vitamin C which produces collagen, a citric acid that helps treat acne and pimples, potassium and lutein which fight free radicals, folate, copper, calcium, magnesium, zinc, etc. Lemon is one of the major constituents in most of the face masks and products.

Save money, here is why and how you can prepare lemon face mask for flawless skin.

Moisturize your skin

Lemon is loaded with potassium that hydrates and moisturizes your skin. It also soothes and dries the skin.

Mix together lemon juice, olive oil, and honey in equal parts and apply to the dry areas of your skin, leaving it there for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse it off with water. This helps in moisturizing even the excessively dry skin.

Exfoliate your skin with lemon

Lemon juice is a natural exfoliator. The citric acid it contains removes top layers of the dead skin cells.

Cut a lemon into quarters, dip a piece into a little bit of brown or white sugar. It also speeds up the production of new cells and lightens skin tone.

Scrub the cut lemon onto your face to get rid of the top layer of dead skin cells. Alternatively, you can mix lemon juice, sugar, and water into a paste and rub it onto your face, and then rinse with cool water and apply moisturizer.

Tone up your oily skin with lemon

Mix 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of water, 1 tablespoon of witch hazel and 2 tablespoons of vodka. This solution you can apply onto oily skin to remove oil and then rinse with cool water.

Lemon juice to get rid of wrinkles

Lemon contains lutein which promotes skin elasticity. It also fights against free radicals, which cause premature aging.

Mix together a few drops of lemon juice with a drop of almond oil and a teaspoon of honey to form a consistent thick solution.

Apply this mixture on to your face leaving it there for about 15 minutes, and then rinse it off with cool water. You can also apply this mixture to your eyes to remove fine lines. Fine lines and wrinkles removal is a slow process and will take time.