Pulse List :  7 beauty resolutions every Ghanaian woman can actually stick to

7 beauty resolutions every Ghanaian woman can actually stick to


7 beauty resolutions every Ghanaian woman can actually stick to

Check out our realistic and doable beauty resolution for flawless skin.

Victoria Micheals play

Victoria Micheals
New year comes with major transformations in our lives. Everybody is making new resolutions to beat their own records and also look more beautiful and stylish than the year before, we have carefully selected seven beauty resolutions that are doable to give you flawless skin.

  • Apply moisturizer regularly

Irrespective of what type of skin you have, whether you have sensitive, dry or oily skin, you need to apply moisturizer regularly. A good moisturizer can help prevent and treat dry skin. It can protect sensitive skin, improve skin tone and texture, and mask imperfections.

  • Quit picking your face

Squeezing pimples or removing blackheads creates more breakouts and sometimes scars. It is very tempting but you must totally ignore it for a flawless face.

  • Store your products properly

Did you know that many cosmetics can deteriorate if they’re exposed to light, humidity or extreme temperatures? Find a good spot to store your beauty products including your brushes to preserve them and keep you organized.

  • Throw away expired beauty products

Quality beauty products are very expensive regardless you must discard them they expire. If you have the products for more than 7 months and don’t remember when you bought it, toss it.

Same goes if it has a funky smell or has changed color. It doesn’t matter how expensive it was, throw it in the trash.

  • Stop constantly switching products

Don’t follow the masses and switch your beauty products with any research into the product especially the side effects. When it comes to skincare, results are never instantaneous. It usually takes more than a month to notice any changes in your skin so resolve to give new products time to work before moving on. The only exception is if you try something and it gives you an allergic or cosmetic reaction.

  • Take your makeup off every night

Sleeping with your makeup on can cause excessive damage to your skin at night. Remove your makeup at night to help your skin breathe right. No matter how tired you are, use a makeup wipe to clean your face. You can also remove the makeup with cleanser and clean water.

  • Get a good night’s sleep

Get good night sleep is good for your skin. Getting a good night of sleep doesn’t just prevent raccoon eyes, it is also the time when your skin regenerates. If you want to further improve your skin while you catch some zzzs, you can try an overnight beauty product.

