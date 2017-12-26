Beauty tips :  How to apply foundation

news

How to Apply Foundation With Your Fingers

If you want it to stay matte for longer, apply liquid, cream, and compact foundation with your finger. First, deposit a small portion of foundation on the back of your hand if you’re using a solid compact foundation, you’ll obviously have to work directly from its tube or case.

Then, using your middle and ring fingers, apply to your face by patting on in light, feathery strokes.

You should work downwardly from forehead to chin. If you work upwardly, the tiny hairs that cover your face will stand on end, leaving a mask-like effect.

Depending on the desired finish, gently pat your foundation with a damp sponge to refine texture.

How to Apply Foundation With a Sponge

Always use a good-quality sponge. It should have a smooth, skin-like surface. Sponges come in various shapes and sizes, but the wedge shape is the most convenient, especially because it allows you to get into awkward areas, like the inner-eye corner.

Applying Cream, Liquid, Compact, Powder, and Cream-to-Powder Foundations

In the same way as you would apply foundation with your fingers, deposit a small portion to the back of your hand, pick it up with the sponge and apply in light, feathery strokes working downwardly.

With the exception of powder and cream-to-powder foundations, dampen the sponge with thermal water for a more sheer finish.

Applying Compact Powder Foundation

Compact powder foundation can only be applied with a sponge, either wet or dry. For best results, use quick, swiping strokes from forehead to chin.

How to apply with a foundation brush

A brush can leave a flawless, almost airbrushed finish. There are two types of brushes rounded and tapered. For best results, use the denser, rounded type.

It's important that the bristles are synthetic and very soft. Natural bristles will absorb too much product, and bristles that are too stiff will irritate and damage the skin.

Deposit a small portion of foundation on the back of your hand.

Pick it up with one side of the brush only, and apply to your face in light, crisscross strokes working downwardly and outwardly.

When you’ve worked the product over your whole face, go over it again in the same way with the other side of the brush, but this time without loading. This ensures a perfectly blended finish.