Beauty Tips :  2 simple ways to get glowing skin this harmattan

Coconut oil is naturally rich in antioxidants and healthy acids, including capric, caprylic, myristic, and lauric acid. Coconut oil will soften and lubricate healthy skin cells, break down dead cells, heal acne, and hydrate skin.

Honey lemon coconut oil face mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon coconut oil

2 teaspoons raw honey

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions:

Combine the above ingredients thoroughly in a small mixing bowl.

Apply a thick coat of the mixture onto your clean face.

Allow the mixture to sink in for 10 minutes. Rinse off with cool water.

Pat dry with a soft towel.

Banana turmeric coconut face mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 ripe banana

A pinch of turmeric

Directions:

Mash up 1/2 ripe banana using the back of a fork.

Stir in the coconut oil and turmeric to form a consistent mixture.

Slather the mixture onto your clean face. Let it settle for 15 minutes.

Rinse off with cool water. Pat dry.