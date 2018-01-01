Beauty Tips :  9 simple ways to cure baldness at home

news

These days, baldness is usually caused by bad lifestyle choices. The situation is common in males as compared to women who spent so much on to maintain their hair.

It can also be associated with aging or hereditary factors but the good news, baldness can be cured by mixing two or more kitchen ingredients.

READ ALSO:How to apply foundation

Regular application of castor oil combats hair fall and baldness. It is a very good home remedy to treat baldness/hair loss naturally.

Massaging the scalp with aloe vera gel or coconut oil prevents hair loss and helps in growth of new hair naturally. Try this home remedy to treat baldness/hair loss at home.

READ ALSO: How to prepare sugar scrubs for flawless face

Seeds of lime and black pepper grounded to fine paste when applied on a daily basis on the scalp helps in curing baldness/ hair loss naturally at home. Try this home remedy.

Make a hair pack at home mixing hot olive oil, honey, and one teaspoon of cinnamon powder, and apply it on the scalp 15 minutes before bath. It is a very effective home remedy for treating hair loss and baldness at home.

Honey mixed with onion massaged on the bald patches helps in hair growth. This is a hassle-free home remedy for treating baldness/hair fall at home naturally.

READ ALSO: 2 simple ways to get glowing skin this harmattan