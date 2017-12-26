Beauty tips :  How to prepare sugar scrubs for flawless face

Just rub sugar on your lips before applying lip-balm and see how much difference it makes.
1/2 cup sugar (white or brown sugar- preferably organic)
1/2 cup oil (olive oil and coconut oil work great)
Optional: essential oils of your preference
Mix all ingredients and store in an air tight jar.
Use 1 tablespoon as needed in the shower. Scrub skin with the mixture and rinse will. it will leave your skin feeling like silk.
Vanilla Brown Sugar Scrub: 1 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup almond oil, 1/2 tsp Vitamin E oil and 1 tsp real vanilla extract
Lemon Hand Scrub: 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/2 tsp vitamin E oil, 15-20 drops (or more) of lemon or orange essential oil
Vanilla Lavender Relaxing Facial Scrub: 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup almond oil, 1/2 tsp Vitamin E oil, 1/2 tsp real vanilla extract and 15 drops lavender essential oil.