Beauty tips :  How to prepare sugar scrubs for flawless face


Just rub sugar on your lips before applying lip-balm and see how much difference it makes.

  Published:
Types of sugar play

Types of sugar
Kitchen ingredient, sugar is a has many beautifying qualities if used topically on the skin as an exfoliating scrub. It can deliver excellent results in brightening and polishing your skin.

  • Sugar Scrub Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar (white or brown sugar- preferably organic)

1/2 cup oil (olive oil and coconut oil work great)

Optional: essential oils of your preference

  • Method

Mix all ingredients and store in an air tight jar.

Use 1 tablespoon as needed in the shower. Scrub skin with the mixture and rinse will. it will leave your skin feeling like silk.

  • Sugar Scrub Variations

Vanilla Brown Sugar Scrub: 1 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup almond oil, 1/2 tsp Vitamin E oil and 1 tsp real vanilla extract

Lemon Hand Scrub: 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/2 tsp vitamin E oil, 15-20 drops (or more) of lemon or orange essential oil

Vanilla Lavender Relaxing Facial Scrub: 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup almond oil, 1/2 tsp Vitamin E oil, 1/2 tsp real vanilla extract and 15 drops lavender essential oil.

