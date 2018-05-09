Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 amazing hair growth foods you probably didn't know


Trying to make your hair grow faster? Well, you are in luck!

When it comes to healthy hair, it’s not just what you put on your tresses that count — it’s what you put in your body, too.

Most men and women are a great deal about their hair. That’s why it’s so devastating when one gets a misguided cut and finds themselves desperate to grow their hair back at a rapid pace. Then there are those times when one simply wants longer locks and looks for a safe and effective way to grow hair fast.

1. Salmon

Salmon is loaded with vitamins and nutrients that help promote the growth of hair, starting with vitamin D (which can also help fend off seasonal depression) and protein (which can help you stave off cravings for unhealthy food items.

2. Yellow Peppers

What do you reach for when a cold starts to set in? Like most people, you probably seek out vitamin C, which means you might reach for an orange. But yellow peppers actually contain far more vitamin C than oranges.

3.  Oysters

Oysters are a rather divisive food. You either love them or hate them. But there’s good news if they’re one of your favorite seafood dishes, they can seriously help promote hair health and encourage hair growth.

4. Eggs

Eggs are healthy for a variety of reasons. Firstly, they contain loads of protein, which can help you feel full for a longer period of time and keep you away from unhealthy snacks.

5. Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pecans are a great source of biotin, a vitamin known to help promote hair growth.

