Kidi advices Zylofon boss and here’s what he said

Born Dennis Nana Dwamena, Kidi the music gem was recently in the news after asserting he will reject a $ 2 million good deal from giant entertainment hub, Zylofon media.

According to the ‘Odo’ hitmaker, his current label, Lynx Entertainment feels more like family – “family I won’t find anywhere"- For this reason, he will reject a two million dollar contract from Zylofon Media,

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Chat, Kidi‘s words were thrown back to him in the course of the interview and this is what he had to say,

“If he (Nana Appiah Mensah) truly wants to make the industry better, it doesn’t matter where the artist is, he\she doesn’t necessarily have to be in your camp to make them better, if you really want to make them better, no matter where they find themselves, you should be able to still push whatever resources you have to make them better”.

Kidi also explained further asserting the entertainment impresario shouldn’t get all artist to his entertainment label, Zylofon Media before he extends his resources into investing in talents if he really has the industry in mind like he says. He also urged him to keep his main goal in mind which is to make the industry better.

However, the artist also praises the Nana Appiah Mensah on his good works for the entertainment industry in Ghana.

“ Nana Appiah Mensah, when he came into the scene, one of the things I have learned is that he has tried to make the entertainment industry a better place and he is doing everything possible to make it better and God bless him for his good work”

He won the fourth edition of the MTN Hitmaker music reality show in 2015. He also won the highlife song of the year award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).