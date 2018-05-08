Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kidi advices Zylofon boss and here’s what he said


Video Kidi advices Zylofon boss and here’s what he said

His advice explains why he will reject a $2 million juicy deal from Zylofon Media.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Born Dennis Nana Dwamena, Kidi the music gem was recently in the news after asserting he will reject a $ 2 million good deal from giant entertainment hub, Zylofon media.

According to the ‘Odo’ hitmaker, his current label, Lynx Entertainment feels more like family – “family I won’t find anywhere"- For this reason, he will reject a two million dollar contract from Zylofon Media,

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Chat, Kidi‘s words were thrown back to him in the course of the interview and this is what he had to say,

“If he (Nana Appiah Mensah) truly wants to make the industry better, it doesn’t matter where the artist is, he\she doesn’t necessarily have to be in your camp to make them better, if you really want to make them better, no matter where they find themselves, you should be able to still push whatever resources you have to make them better”.

READ ALSO:Agric Business Samini flaunts his farms in documentary

Kidi also explained further asserting the entertainment impresario shouldn’t get all artist to his entertainment label, Zylofon Media before he extends his resources into investing in talents if he really has the industry in mind like he says. He also urged him to keep his main goal in mind which is to make the industry better.

However, the artist also praises the Nana Appiah Mensah on his good works for the entertainment industry in Ghana.

“ Nana Appiah Mensah, when he came into the scene, one of the things I have learned is that he has tried to make the entertainment industry a better place and he is doing everything possible to make it better and God bless him for his good work”

READ ALSO:Video Industry people are after my life - DJ Vyrusky

He won the fourth edition of the MTN Hitmaker music reality show in 2015. He also won the highlife song of the year award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

More Assurance! Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for girlfriend Chioma More Assurance! Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for girlfriend Chioma
Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala outfit
Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala outfit
Agric Business: Samini flaunts his farms in documentary Agric Business Samini flaunts his farms in documentary
Photos: Lady Prempeh ties the knot Photos Lady Prempeh ties the knot
Video: Industry people are after my life - DJ Vyrusky Video Industry people are after my life - DJ Vyrusky
Photos: Becca opens new body and health spa in Accra Photos Becca opens new body and health spa in Accra

Recommended Videos

Ghana Movies: Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo
Pregnancy Saga: Devil trapped me to impregnate her; Pray for me - Ernest Owusu Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate her; Pray for me - Ernest Owusu
Farming: Samini flaunts his farm Farming Samini flaunts his farm



Top Articles

1 Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dadbullet
2 Socialite Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girlbullet
3 Moesha Boduong “My ass is not fake” - actress tells criticsbullet
4 Surprising Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing musicbullet
5 Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborahbullet
6 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancybullet
7 Moesha Boduong It seems you people didn't understand my CNN...bullet
8 Nana Ama McBrown Actress breaks silence on rumours that...bullet
9 Photo Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with...bullet
10 Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress;...bullet

Related Articles

More Assurance! Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for girlfriend Chioma
Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala outfit
Agric Business Samini flaunts his farms in documentary
Photos Lady Prempeh ties the knot
Video Industry people are after my life - DJ Vyrusky
Photos Becca opens new body and health spa in Accra
Photo Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with powerful message
Video Davido shares adorable video of daughter's baby steps
Highlife Artiste Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles
Moesha Boduong It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 EBONYbullet
4 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
5 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
6 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
7 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
8 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
9 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet

Celebrities

Davido and his beautiful daughter
Video Davido shares adorable video of daughter's baby steps
Guru
Highlife Artiste Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles
Mark Okraku Mantey
Greedy and Jealousy Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas
Celestine Donkor Gospel musician tells Brother Sammy; "Take a break"