5 benefits Of drinking honey lemon water


It's time to swap your morning cup of tea with a glass of honey lemon water.

Some people might be used to drinking a concoction of honey and lemon with warm water first thing in the morning.

But what many of us don’t know is that the benefits of drinking lemon and honey water go beyond its expected role of helping us manage weight.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 benefits Of Drinking Honey Lemon Water

1. Prevents and cures acne

Everything in honey lemon water would give you a clean, young, and acne-free skin. Honey lemon water helps flush out toxins and nourishes your gut. A good gut directly leads to good skin.

2. Energy Boost

It gives instant energy that will sustain you for a long time. Honey is an energy food, composed mainly of simple sugars like fructose and glucose, which burn to provide 64 Calories per tablespoon.

3. Helps Increases Immunity

Honey lemon drink is also excellent for increasing immunity. It helps you stay protected from common infections and diseases the season change causes. Drinking this mix on a regular basis will bring down in you the instances of cold and flu and other allergies.

4. It aids digestion

One of the first noticeable benefits of drinking lemon and honey water is improved digestion. The drink increases stomach acid production and bile secretion. They facilitate the breakdown of food materials and absorption of nutrients.

5.  Lemon-honey water melts down fat

Weight loss effects of lemon and honey water have been exploited by many with good results. Lemon juice increases body secretions, improving blood and lymph movement.

