Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin

There’s no denying that there are a number of benefits of coconut oil for skin.

This raw and unprocessed stuff is full of goodness. It’s packed with vitamin E, proteins, lauric, capric and caprylic acids.

Banana Turmeric Coconut Oil Face Mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 ripe banana

A pinch of turmeric

Directions:

Mash up 1/2 ripe banana using the back of a fork.

Stir in the coconut oil and turmeric to form a consistent mixture.

Slather the mixture onto your clean face. Let it settle for 15 minutes.

Rinse off with cool water. Pat dry.

Nutmeg Avocado Coconut Oil Face Mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 ripe avocado

Directions:

Remove the skin from your quarter avocado. Place the avocado in a bowl and mash it into a smooth paste.

In the same bowl, stir in the coconut oil and nutmeg until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply a thick coat of the mixture onto your face with circular motions.

Let it settle for about 15 minutes.

When the time is up, rinse off the mask with cool water or a warm washcloth. Pat dry with a clean towel.