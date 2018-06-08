Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin


Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin

Coconut oil is naturally rich in antioxidants and healthy acids, including capric, caprylic, myristic, and lauric acid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jessica Larny play

Jessica Larny
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There’s no denying that there are a number of benefits of coconut oil for skin.

This raw and unprocessed stuff is full of goodness. It’s packed with vitamin E, proteins, lauric, capric and caprylic acids.

READ ALSO: 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy

  • Banana Turmeric Coconut Oil Face Mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 ripe banana

A pinch of turmeric

Directions:

Mash up 1/2 ripe banana using the back of a fork.

Stir in the coconut oil and turmeric to form a consistent mixture.

Slather the mixture onto your clean face. Let it settle for 15 minutes.

Rinse off with cool water. Pat dry.

READ ALSO: 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin

  • Nutmeg Avocado Coconut Oil Face Mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 ripe avocado

Directions:

Remove the skin from your quarter avocado. Place the avocado in a bowl and mash it into a smooth paste.

In the same bowl, stir in the coconut oil and nutmeg until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply a thick coat of the mixture onto your face with circular motions.

Let it settle for about 15 minutes.

When the time is up, rinse off the mask with cool water or a warm washcloth. Pat dry with a clean towel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid
Health Tips: 5 reasons why your breath smells bad Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
Photos: Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Beauty Tips: 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin
Pregnancy Tips: 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy
Beauty Tips: 4 simple way to relieve back pain Beauty Tips 4 simple way to relieve back pain

Recommended Videos

Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up
Beauty Academy: How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself Beauty Academy How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself



Top Articles

1 Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells badbullet
2 Beauty Tips 8 bad habits that trigger acnebullet
3 Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old...bullet
4 Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skinbullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 best makeup looks from the 2018 Golden Movie Awardsbullet
6 Beauty Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of blemishes on facebullet
7 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
8 Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancybullet
9 Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 4 simple way to relieve back painbullet

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
4 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
5 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
6 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
8 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet

Beauty & Health

How to gt rid of neck fat
Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat
How to use orange peels for skin
Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin
5 Natural home remedies for wrinkles
Beauty Tips 5 natural home remedies for wrinkles
Beauty Tips 3 ways to stop and reduce hair fall