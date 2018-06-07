Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin


Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin

These beauty practices are what would give you the perfect skin you desire.

Have you ever looked at another girl who has a beautiful, flawless skin and wondered what her secret is?

The truth is that it is neither luck nor magic that is responsible for her beautiful skin, but it’s a simple daily skin care routine and balanced diet that she sticks to, day in, and day out.

Pulse.com.gh brings 7 things women with perfect skin do every day.

1. Keep skin hydrated

To keep your skin well hydrated, you need to be hydrated on the inside too. Drink plenty of water, all day long, and it will help keep your skin clear and it will stop it looking dull and grey. Drinking water has so many health benefits, so make sure you are drinking at least 8 glasses of water every day.

 

READ ALSO: 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin

2. Direct heat exposure

Don't just watch out for the sun — getting too close to heaters and fireplaces can also wreak havoc on your skin. .It causes inflammation \and collagen breakdown. I recommend staying at least ten feet away.

3. Face Massage

Since late nights and early mornings can lead to a puffy face, try a facial massage to reduce swelling. Use a device or just apply your go-to skincare products in an upward circular motion. Be gentle around the eyes.

4. Don't squeeze a pimple

No explanation necessary. Just don't do it. Stop examining your pores in a magnifying mirror, stop picking, stop finding blemishes that aren't really there. Just stop.

READ ALSO: 5 natural home remedies for wrinkles

5. Healthy Diet

Your skin needs a lot of moisture and omega-3 fatty acids. Flaxseed on salads or even walnuts helps to increase your omega-3s and thus enhances skin’s ability to maintain moisture.

6. Use of Vitamins

A balanced diet is very important, but there are other ways to deliver the necessary vitamins to the skin. Serum and worms that contain local antioxidants can feed the skin. These creams and serums can actually repair sun damage and also have natural sunscreens.

7. Don't use the same towel on your face and hair

When you're towel-drying your hair post-shower, make sure you've got a second towel on hand for your body and face. Even though your hair is clean, oils from your scalp and any shampoo and conditioner residue on your strands can transfer to a towel. If you then use that towel to dry your face, you're asking for a breakout.

