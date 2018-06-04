Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 natural home remedies for wrinkles


Let’s face it, no one actually wants wrinkles, but wrinkles, sadly, are a part of the natural process of getting older.

For many people, the quest for younger-looking skin is a constant battle.

Some people go to great lengths to avoid looking in the mirror when wrinkles start to multiply as they age.

Whether your skin is showing those first signs of aging or further along in the aging process, you’re likely looking for ways to reduce and prevent wrinkles.

1. Avocados

The flesh of avocados contains nutrients and oils that can bring back the suppleness to skin. It is loaded with selenium, potassium, folate, and carotene that will aid the regeneration of skin cells and improve its elasticity. Just mash up the flesh of an avocado into a smooth paste and apply it to the face; leave it in for ten minutes for a fantastic, skin rejuvenating mask.

2. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is often spoken about as though it is the wonder cure for everything, and that could put some people off using it, but it really does have some amazing skin healing properties. It has amazing anti-inflammatory properties, it can help to heal damaged skin and restore elasticity to it and so reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

3. Egg whites

Egg whites are a rich source of potassium, magnesium, proteins, and riboflavin that will moisturize the skin and aid the repairing of the skin tissues. Applying an egg white mask will help to repair the damage caused by free radicals, tighten the skin and shrink the pores as well.

4. Olive oil

Pure and simple olive oil is one of nature’s best remedies for wrinkles in the skin. All you need to do is massage a few drops of extra virgin olive oil into your skin and the oil will be quickly absorbed into your epidermis. Olive oil is a rich source of vitamins and fatty acids that will re-hydrate the skin and replace some of the suppleness that can be depleted over time.

5. Cucumber and yogurt face mask

Cucumber lightens the skin and nourishes it with minerals and vitamins and, if you mix cucumber with the hydrating properties of Greek yogurt, you have the perfect natural face mask for reducing wrinkles. To make a homemade anti-wrinkle face mask, puree half a cucumber with a handful of mint leaves and add half a cup of Greek yogurt. The wonderful combination of vitamins and other nutrients will plump up the skin and help protect against any worsening of wrinkles.

