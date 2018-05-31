Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Simple home remedy to get rid of blemishes on face


Beauty Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of blemishes on face

Lemon juice is a popular treatment for acne, blemishes, and oily skin.

  • Published:
African woman play

African woman

(Youtube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Blemishes occur when there is excessive oil production. They are mainly the aftermath of an acne burst. A pimple goes away, but it leaves behind scars that will never let you forget it.

The health benefits of lemons are numerous. Lemon juice has many beneficial natural beauty applications.

Lemon is one of those aromatic plants that can be used in face masks and whose juice provides many benefits for the skin.

READ ALSO: How to use honey and raw milk for glowing skin

  • Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon tomato pulp

  • Directions

READ ALSO: How to slay with a GHc 100 makeup budget

Combine all of the ingredients thoroughly in a small mixing bowl.

Use clean fingertips to apply the lemon face mask onto your face. Let the mask dry for about 10 minutes.

When the time is up, use warm water to loosen the mask before rinsing with cool water. Pat your face dry with a soft clean towel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 tips for growing men’s hair out Beauty Tips 5 tips for growing men’s hair out
MIGS: New painless Glaucoma surgery to start in 8 Regions MIGS New painless Glaucoma surgery to start in 8 Regions
Beauty Tips: How to use honey and raw milk for glowing skin Beauty Tips How to use honey and raw milk for glowing skin
Beauty Tips: 5 tricks to grow your beard faster Beauty Tips 5 tricks to grow your beard faster
Beauty Tips: How to slay with a GHc 100 makeup budget Beauty Tips How to slay with a GHc 100 makeup budget
Photos: Couple set the internet on fire with their maternity photo-shoot Photos Couple set the internet on fire with their maternity photo-shoot

Recommended Videos

Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up
Beauty Academy: How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself Beauty Academy How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 5 tricks to grow your beard fasterbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 tips for growing men’s hair outbullet
3 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
4 Photos 20 funky haircut inspirations the Ghanaian youth are lovingbullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Beauty Tips How to use honey and raw milk for glowing skinbullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 simple ways to treat armpit odorbullet
8 MIGS New painless Glaucoma surgery to start in 8 Regionsbullet
9 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your...bullet
10 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 5 amazing hair growth foods you probably didn't know
Relationship Tips How to win a guy’s attention in 5 quick and easy steps.
Health Tips 5 reasons why you should eat more brown rice
Beauty Tips 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth
Beauty Tips 3 anti-aging workouts you should try this weekend
Beauty Tips 5 tips for growing men’s hair out

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
4 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
5 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
6 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
7 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your...bullet
8 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet
9 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
10 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet

Beauty & Health

3 natural ways to erase stress from your face
Beauty Tips 3 natural ways to erase stress from your face
5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odor
Home Remedies 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odor
How to win a guy’s attention in 5 quick and easy steps.
Relationship Tips How to win a guy’s attention in 5 quick and easy steps.
Woman sleeping soundly.
Health Tips 5 foods that promote good night sleep