Simple home remedy to get rid of blemishes on face

news

Blemishes occur when there is excessive oil production. They are mainly the aftermath of an acne burst. A pimple goes away, but it leaves behind scars that will never let you forget it.

The health benefits of lemons are numerous. Lemon juice has many beneficial natural beauty applications.

Lemon is one of those aromatic plants that can be used in face masks and whose juice provides many benefits for the skin.

READ ALSO: How to use honey and raw milk for glowing skin

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon tomato pulp

Directions

READ ALSO: How to slay with a GHc 100 makeup budget

Combine all of the ingredients thoroughly in a small mixing bowl.

Use clean fingertips to apply the lemon face mask onto your face. Let the mask dry for about 10 minutes.

When the time is up, use warm water to loosen the mask before rinsing with cool water. Pat your face dry with a soft clean towel.