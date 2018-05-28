Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

How to slay with a GHc 100 makeup budget


How to slay with a GHc 100 makeup budget

Figuring out what makeup essentials you need helps you to stick to your budget.

  • Published:
The last thing on every woman’s morning routine is makeup application. Even the women who argue that they don’t like makeup define their brows, apply lip balm and powder before stepping out.

Arguably, some women can’t step out with makeup for personal reasons.

According to reports, the makeup industry is a booming business to venture for retailers and manufacturers. Makeup artists are also making fortunes charging not less for GHC 100 for a simple makeup look.

Makeup application has become an addiction for some women once they receive great compliments from family and friends after a couple of face beat.

If you’re a boss with staggering income or a celebrity, who is privileged to get free face beat for events, how do you add your makeup to the tight budget?

If you are willing to eat more from home and avoid night outings, you can save hundred Ghana cedis and buy all your makeup products.

Here are the basic things you need in your makeup kit

  • Cream to powder

To avoid buying separate foundation and powder, opt for a cream to powder to save more.

  • Concealer

Concealer is important to have in order to awaken the under eyes and delete any blemishes from the skin.

  • Eyeliner

Having an eyeliner is important for those moments when you want to bump up your makeup from daytime to night!

  • Mascara

If you are a fan of fake lashes then invest quality mascara to avoid any side effects in the future.

  • Brow pencil

Brows are essential to making any makeup, whether minimal or dramatic, look its best.

1 Neutral Eyeshadow Palette

Buy basic everyday eyeshadow palette that is neutral in color so that it will go with a majority of your makeup choices.

  •  Lipsticks and gloss

 Lipstick or gloss is an important basic makeup essential.

  • Makeup Brush Set

Makeup brushes are an investment, but they are an essential no matter how basic your makeup is going to be.

