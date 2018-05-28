Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

How to use honey and raw milk for glowing skin


How to use honey and raw milk for glowing skin

Honey is a natural humectant that will moisturize and hydrate skin.

  • Published:
Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong
Popular kitchen spice, turmeric can be used as a skin-brightening face mask. When combined with other ingredients such as raw milk and honey can do wonders for your skin.

Raw milk is great for softening rough skin and hydrating dry skin.

Honey is a natural humectant that will moisturize and hydrate skin. This amazing combo will boost your skin cells and give them the gentle nourishing treatment they deserve.

Ingredients:

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon milk

1 teaspoon honey

Directions:

Use a gentle facial cleanser to remove all traces of makeup.

Gently wash your face with warm water to open up pores and allow the nutrients to sink in. Pat your face dry before using this mask.

Mix the above ingredients thoroughly in a small bowl.

Using clean fingertips, slather a thin amount of the turmeric face mask onto your face. Sit for five to 10 minutes or until the face mask dries up completely.

Rinse off with cool water and a mild facial cleanser or an all-natural homemade honey facial cleanser.

