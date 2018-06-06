5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy

news

Finally, your dream of becoming a mother is in the pipeline. Now that you're eating for you, there are certain types of food you need to avoid for your own physical health and safety of your baby.

Check out foods you've to avoid below:

Certain types of fish

Salmon and herrings contain a high amount of amino acid which is needed during pregnancy. According to experts, other fish that is rich in mercury should be avoided because it can be dangerous for the baby. Talk to your doctor or dietician during your pregnancy.

Lunch meat

It is time to stop eating hot dogs and sausages now that you’re carrying a baby.

Lunch meats can also cause listeriosis, which can raise your risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, and illness. Pregnant women who are craving for it can, however, cook them well before consuming.

Undercooked eggs

Eggs are an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. But if you're pregnant, you'll need to make sure that your eggs are cooked all the way through, with whites and yolks firm throughout.

Liver

Too much of everything is bad. Liver contains 431% of your recommended daily Vitamin A intake. Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for a baby's embryonic growth, and it also helps with tissue repair after labor and delivery.

It is best to avoid consuming liver during pregnancy because you will get it from prenatal vitamins, as well as from the fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and eggs that a person would normally eat.

Coffee

Consuming too much coffee has been linked to miscarriage because it contains a high amount of caffeine.

Consuming up to 200 mg of caffeine per day is generally considered to be safe. This is equivalent to one to two cups of coffee.