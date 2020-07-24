The Leader and Founder of the International God’s Way Church said the controversial lawmaker’s life would be cut short if he doesn’t stop harassing innocent men of God.

Speaking on OB TV, Bishop Obinim said God told him that he will kill Mr Agyapong if he does not turn from his evil ways and stop his agenda of embarrassing innocent men of God.

“I had a revelation last night, and in the revelation, God told me to warn and additionally advise Kennedy Agyapong to turn from his wicked ways as well as end his exposè on innocent pastors,” the embattled controversial pastor claimed to have seen in a revelation.

He was recently arrested and put in police cells for several days and charged at the behest of Kennedy Agyapong following the trading of threats and accusations between the two, which led to the controversial PM devising an agenda to expose his [Obinim] ‘bad deeds’ and those of some other men of God.

After being released on bail, the popular pastor went silent for some time and many people thought he would stay away from anything that has to do with Kennedy Agyapong.