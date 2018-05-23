Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odor


There are natural ways to get rid of bad breath aside mouthwash.

The good news is that with lifestyle changes and natural remedies, you can get rid of bad breath naturally.

Bad breath, is an embarrassing health condition that affects approximately 30% of people around the world. For many people, grabbing a mint or a piece of gum is their go-to solution, as it quickly masks the problem. But this approach often fails to address the root causes of bad breath, which for many people includes dietary deficiency. The reality is that bad breath can be caused by some health conditions, foods, and even habits.

1.    Aloe Vera

You can make your own Aloe Vera mouthwash to combat bad breath. Simply boil some water and add aloe Vera gel once it is cooled. You can also add peppermint oil to taste.

2.    Drink water

Drink plenty of water and swish cool water around in your mouth. This is especially helpful to freshen “morning breath.”

READ ALSO:5 simple ways to treat armpit odor

3.    Green Tea

Research has found that green tea temporarily reduces malodor due to its antibacterial and deodorant action. This is probably due to the actions of the polyphenols, antioxidants it contains.

4. Rinse with coconut oil

Sluicing with coconut oil for ten to 15 minutes can remove any bacteria hiding in your mouth to give you fresh breath.

5. Ginger

Ginger has many health and beauty benefits aside from its culinary purposes. It can be used to fight halitosis. Just dice fresh ginger, wash and blend with lemon. Rinse after 15 minutes to get rid of bad odor.

