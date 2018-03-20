5 reasons why you should be happy right now

news

With the UN’s International Day of Happiness just around the corner on March 20, here are five things you might not know about happiness.

Happiness is a great feeling that we all love to experience, and learning how to be happy is possible. If you are feeling down and angry, here are some reasons why you should be happy right now.

1. You have 'life'

It doesn’t matter how sick, tired, sad, or unhappy you are, there’s one thing you can still be grateful for and that’s the fact that you’re still here. People we love leave us unexpectedly on a regular basis. Think about what you would do if you knew this was your last day on earth? Would you spend it brooding and thinking about all the stuff you don’t have? Probably not. You’d make an effort to spend time with those you love most, to relax, laugh and live.

2. Things could change dramatically at a moment’s notice

The thing about life is it’s completely unpredictable. Any of us could wake up tomorrow and lose our job, lose someone we love or realize we have a life-threatening disease. The point is, you never know. So don’t wait until tomorrow to be happy. Choose happiness today and enjoy every single moment you have.

3. Being happy improves your relationships

Happy people have fewer enemies and more friends. Most married people are happier than unmarried ones. This means that, if you learn how to be happy, you will be able to work on your relationships and make them even more beautiful and more fulfilling.

4. Be happy to remain healthy

Credible research has indicated that there is definitely a connection between health and happiness. Happy people always tend to be healthier and live longer, compared to the unhappy and grumpy crowd.

5. There are people who truly love you

Yes, there are some people, especially, your family who look up to you and love you, they also happen to be the most important in your life. If you want to be happy, this should be your starting point. No matter how bad you are feeling, remember you are not alone, you have people around you who love you unconditionally.