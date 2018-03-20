Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 reasons why you should be happy right now


International Day Of Happiness 5 reasons why you should be happy right now

  • Published:
5 reasons why you should be happy right now play

Kwasy Danyels and Bill laughing

(Kwasy Danyels)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With the UN’s International Day of Happiness just around the corner on March 20, here are five things you might not know about happiness.

Happiness is a great feeling that we all love to experience, and learning how to be happy is possible. If you are feeling down and angry, here are some reasons why you should be happy right now.

1. You have 'life'

It doesn’t matter how sick, tired, sad, or unhappy you are, there’s one thing you can still be grateful for and that’s the fact that you’re still here. People we love leave us unexpectedly on a regular basis. Think about what you would do if you knew this was your last day on earth? Would you spend it brooding and thinking about all the stuff you don’t have? Probably not. You’d make an effort to spend time with those you love most, to relax, laugh and live.

READ ALSO:5 ways to make a lady feel loved in a relationship

2. Things could change dramatically at a moment’s notice

The thing about life is it’s completely unpredictable. Any of us could wake up tomorrow and lose our job, lose someone we love or realize we have a life-threatening disease. The point is, you never know. So don’t wait until tomorrow to be happy. Choose happiness today and enjoy every single moment you have.

3.  Being happy improves your relationships

Happy people have fewer enemies and more friends. Most married people are happier than unmarried ones. This means that, if you learn how to be happy, you will be able to work on your relationships and make them even more beautiful and more fulfilling.

Be happy play

Kwasy Danyels

(Kwasy Danyels)

READ ALSO:Somalia is a happier place to live than Ghana according to report

4. Be happy to remain healthy

Credible research has indicated that there is definitely a connection between health and happiness. Happy people always tend to be healthier and live longer, compared to the unhappy and grumpy crowd.

5.  There are people who truly love you

Yes, there are some people, especially, your family who look up to you and love you, they also happen to be the most important in your life. If you want to be happy, this should be your starting point. No matter how bad you are feeling, remember you are not alone, you have people around you who love you unconditionally.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Celebrity Looks: Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day
Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed
Beautiful Tips: How to fade away acne scars with green tea Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea
Beauty Tips: 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair Beauty Tips 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair
Health Tips: 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid Health Tips 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid
Health Tips: 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps

Recommended Videos

Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up
Lifestyle: 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne Lifestyle 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne



Top Articles

1 Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developedbullet
2 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skinbullet
3 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
4 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
5 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you...bullet
6 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
7 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
8 Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your daybullet
9 Beauty Tips 5 ways to eat your way to beautiful skinbullet
10 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice...bullet

Related Articles

Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed
Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea
Beauty Tips 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair
Health Tips 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid
Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Home Remedies How to treat acne with lime
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Breast Cancer Awareness A healthy breast makes a happy homebullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and...bullet
6 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
7 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing...bullet
8 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet
9 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting...bullet
10 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good...bullet

Beauty & Health

How to treat acne with lime
Home Remedies How to treat acne with lime
Beautiful woman
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head
Model
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition