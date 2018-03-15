Home > News > Business >

Somalia is a happier place to live than Ghana according to report


2018 World Happiness Report

Although the report did not exclusively rank African countries only, Mauritius is the first African country to appear on the list.

The 2018 World Happiness Report has ranked 156 countries by their happiness levels.

In the ranking, Finland is the happiest country in the world. Norway was second followed by Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.

In the report of the previous year, Norway was named the happiest country in the world.

The last 5 countries are Yemen, Tanzania, South Sudan, Central African Republic and Burundi,

Mauritius which is the first country in Africa placed 55th on the international ranking.

Libya and Algeria placing 70th and 84th respectively. Ghana was 108 on the list, while Somalia placed 98.

About 44 African countries were captured in the 2018 report with South Sudan, Central African Republic and Burundi making the last three.

The World Happiness Report was released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations on March 14, days before World Happiness Day on March 20.

The report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being: income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.

A professor emeritus of economics at the University of British Columbia and co-editor of the report John Helliwell said "The top five countries all have almost equally high values for the six factors found to support happiness, and four of these countries -- Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and now Finland -- have been in first place in the six World Happiness Report rankings since the first report."

