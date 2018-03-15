We can make it in Africa – Samira Bawumia

news

Ghana’s Second Lady Samira Bawumia is highly optimistic Africa can attain the positive economic change it is yearning for years.

Delivering a public lecture on the theme: “Driving economic change in Africa in the 21st century: Ghana at the forefront” at University of Pennsylvania, US, Mrs Bawumia said Africans must believe in themselves that it is possible and will take everyone to be on board to drive that change.

“The positive economic change we yearn for in Africa is possible! Africa must not relent! We must all rally together to drive economic change. Together, we can transform our continent to attain its full potential,” she observed.

Mrs. Bawumia noted Africa has the expertise, but unfortunately the menace of brain drain has denied the continent of its skilled human resources who are excelling in advanced countries.

“We need to address the problem of brain drain and repatriate knowledge in order to drive economic change,” the Second Lady suggested.

She extoled individuals who have returned to the continent to make their expertise available to advance Africa and called on others to emulate it.