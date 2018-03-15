We’re pampering wrongdoers too much – Dep Speaker

news

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, had bemoaned the rate at which the general public and law enforcement agencies pamper wrongdoers in the country.

Speaking on the floor he lamented how Ghanaians are watching unconcerned while others destroy the environment.

He said the unconcerned nature has largely contributed to the breakdown in law and order, especially in the mining areas.

He explained that the existing laws are not punitive and deterrent enough to prevent illegalities. He, therefore, urged the security agencies to be ruthless in dealing with unscrupulous people.

“There are some countries as recently as the 60s if you littered you were shot in the street. That was the law and they implemented it. Sometimes we need to be strong on wrongdoers.”

“We are pampering wrongdoers in this country too much and they are not many. So Mr Speaker, I think we should stand by the military and we should all stand together to ensure that our water bodies are clean and safe,” the MP for Bekwai added.

He was contributing to a discussion on the floor after a group of soldiers allegedly burnt down heavy sand mining machines in the North over the weekend.

Mr Owusu justified the military’s action because “they (the illegal miners) are destroying our source of water.”

He conceded that he does not have the power to take such harsh decision but if the power was given him, he would take some hard measures to save the environment.

“I have made some very extreme suggestions and I know people are not happy about that, but regrettably I don’t have the authority and if I had I would have made the law that if you find people on the water body shoot them. That is how recalcitrant those people are.”

“Let them come and prove they were there legally. If they were not there those extreme measures would not have been necessary,” the MP concluded.