Rice water is full of vitamins and minerals that are wonderful for both hair and skin.

Rice can also be used for skin care. Do you know the beauty secret of some of the beautiful gems who believe in natural remedies? Well, they wash their facial skin with rice water for at least once a week. Are you aware of the benefits of washing face with rice water?

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face.

1. Skin Toner

The Rice water is an excellent skin toner. It helps in keeping the skin smooth and glowing. It will even your skin tone.

2. Closes facial pores

The ugly pores give an unhealthy look to your skin. Damp a cotton ball into the rice water and apply it on your skin. The rice water acts as an astringent and thus tightens the pores, making it appear smaller. It firms up the pores as well.

3. Rejuvenate and relax with a rice water bath

If you want to enjoy the beneficial effects of rice water all over your body, take a rice water bath. Simply fill a small muslin bag with a half-cup of rice, and then place it into the warm bath water; soak and enjoy.

4.Acne treatment

Rice water also helps heal acne and cools the redness of an outbreak. It acts as an astringent on the skin, tightening the pores.

5. Eczema treatment

The starch components in rice water are effective in easing the effects of eczema on your skin. Dip a clean washcloth into the water and pat all over the affected skin. Continue doing this for a couple of minutes and make sure you air dry it.