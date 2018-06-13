Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face


Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face

The next time you make rice, don’t throw out that water because it can be used in your beauty routine.

  • Published:
5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face play

5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rice water is full of vitamins and minerals that are wonderful for both hair and skin.

Rice can also be used for skin care. Do you know the beauty secret of some of the beautiful gems who believe in natural remedies? Well, they wash their facial skin with rice water for at least once a week. Are you aware of the benefits of washing face with rice water?

READ ALSO:5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face.

1. Skin Toner

The Rice water is an excellent skin toner. It helps in keeping the skin smooth and glowing.  It will even your skin tone.

2. Closes facial pores

The ugly pores give an unhealthy look to your skin. Damp a cotton ball into the rice water and apply it on your skin. The rice water acts as an astringent and thus tightens the pores, making it appear smaller. It firms up the pores as well.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why your breath smells bad

3. Rejuvenate and relax with a rice water bath

If you want to enjoy the beneficial effects of rice water all over your body, take a rice water bath. Simply fill a small muslin bag with a half-cup of rice, and then place it into the warm bath water; soak and enjoy.

4.Acne treatment

Rice water also helps heal acne and cools the redness of an outbreak. It acts as an astringent on the skin, tightening the pores.

5. Eczema treatment

The starch components in rice water are effective in easing the effects of eczema on your skin. Dip a clean washcloth into the water and pat all over the affected skin. Continue doing this for a couple of minutes and make sure you air dry it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water
Health Tips: 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid
Beauty Tips: 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know  Beauty Tips 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know 
Beauty Tips: Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin
Health Tips: 5 reasons why your breath smells bad Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
Photos: Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman

Recommended Videos

Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up
Beauty Academy: How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself Beauty Academy How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself



Top Articles

1 Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancybullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Home Remedies 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odorbullet
4 Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoidbullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon waterbullet
6 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet
8 Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a...bullet
9 Beauty Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of blemishes...bullet
10 Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water
Beauty Tips 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know 
Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid
Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin
Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin
Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy
Beauty Tips 4 simple way to relieve back pain
Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
7 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
8 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
9 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting...bullet
10 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with...bullet

Beauty & Health

Man with back pain.
Beauty Tips 4 simple way to relieve back pain
How to gt rid of neck fat
Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat
Anita Desooso
Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching accusation against Anita Desooso?
How to use orange peels for skin
Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin