Nana Ama Mcbrown stole the show at the Golden Movie Awards

At this point, am guessing all fashion lovers can now comprehend reasons why Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown is always on our fashion page. She is ‘the showstopper on the red-carpet ’. Beat it!

Like every other event in Ghana now, one of its major the highlights is its fashion moments. Who wore what and who were the best dressed and worst dressed personalities of the event. These are the things that make fashion tabloids exciting and one person that does it like no other is Nana Ama Mcbrown.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards went down over the weekend and already Nana Ama emerged the best dress of the night in her beautiful apparel. She left us in all breathless state with her sequence top with an edgy collar, very parallel to the normal full-length gowns we see (which of course gets boring sometimes). It was beautifully matched with pants of the same fabric as though it were a jumpsuit. The apparel was by Nicholine Gh, her designer. She was everything couture at the event.

Let’s talk hair and makeup. The actress held her hair back in a small ponytail like the Japanese style. Her flawless makeup couldn’t have been any better. And of course, there were lots of shimmers in the apparel so she toned down her accessories.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is a whole lot of style gem and we just can’t have enough of her fashion times. She stood out of the rest.