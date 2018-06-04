Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 best makeup looks from the 2018 Golden Movie Awards


Let's take a look at the head-turning and beauty looks that dominated the 2018 Golden Movie Awards.

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh
The 4th annual Golden Movie Awards happened over the weekend and our stunning celebrities are still posting photos from the night.

The best of the best actors, directors, makeup artiste among others were awarded for their immense contribution to the entertainment industry for the previous year.

From Nana Ama Mcbrown to Moesha Boduong, female celebrities didn’t disappoint us with their sartorial choices. We were also most captivated by the genius hairstyles and gorgeous makeup looks our favorite stars sport. Check out 5 celebs who gave us outstanding red carpet beauty moments.

1. Deborah Vanessa

Deborah Vanessa play

Deborah Vanessa

 

 

2. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

3. Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin play

Salma Mumin

 

4. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

 

5. Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

 

