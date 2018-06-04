5 best makeup looks from the 2018 Golden Movie Awards

news

The 4th annual Golden Movie Awards happened over the weekend and our stunning celebrities are still posting photos from the night.

The best of the best actors, directors, makeup artiste among others were awarded for their immense contribution to the entertainment industry for the previous year.

From Nana Ama Mcbrown to Moesha Boduong, female celebrities didn’t disappoint us with their sartorial choices. We were also most captivated by the genius hairstyles and gorgeous makeup looks our favorite stars sport. Check out 5 celebs who gave us outstanding red carpet beauty moments.

1. Deborah Vanessa

2. Nana Ama Mcbrown

3. Salma Mumin

4. Joselyn Dumas

5. Zynnell Zuh