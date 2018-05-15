These Zylofon actors were among the worst dressed on the red carpet

news

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is currently being held from 8 to 19 May 2018. Already, fashion tabloids are floodings the pictures of some of the best dressed celebrities like Kenadal Jenner, Julianne Moore and Lupita Nyongo on portals but unfortunately the Zylofon actors did not make the cut.

Just when we were recovering from all the glitz of the Met Gala that put many of us in a state of flux with eye-popping outfits by celebrities all around the globe not forgetting the presence of our very own , Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, Zylofon actors who were present at Cannes Film Festival 2018 made a relatively dull fashion statement on the red carpet.

Zynell Zuh, James Gardiner, Bibi Bright and Benedictah Gafah generally hit below the fashion belt with their regular and quite basic styles on the world's most revered red carpet event next to the Met Galas’.

The Cannes Film Festival over the years has gone beyond simply basking in the fabulousness of stardom and has challenged celebrities to pull out some of the most show-stopping fashions to celebrate the films being screened.

We had high expectations when news broke the style icons; Zylofon actors were going to be a part of this year’s event. we were highly elated with regards to the outstanding fashion appearances they make to event in Ghana that gets us all talking always.

We were expecting couture! Like very, very high slits! Or perhaps unicorns, occasionally! Because the red carpet is on another level over in Cannes, and this year's lineup exceeded the already quite high expectations we've set for festival fashion.

Zynell Zuh

The style extravaganza Zynnell Zuh didn't put enough effort in her look probably because her competitors from Ghana, Nana Akua Addo, and Selly Galley were absent. If anyone should have had the memo wrong, not Zynnell. Yes, the gown was beautiful and all but the finishing made it look a bit funny. She could have given us something more daring than the whole Miss Malaika finalist look.

James Gardiner

He decided to pull his normal look and even downgraded himself to a less fashionable blazer (Smh). The paparazzi’s or photographers of the Cannes Film Festival are subjected to the corporate fashion which is a tuxedo and to be honest, they did it better than James Gardiner and am not even being petty.

Bibi Bright

As much as her look was beautiful, it looked like the everyday apparels she brings to the likes of the 4syte Music Awards, Vodafone Music Awards and so on. It’s the Met Gala honey, don’t serve us a wedding guest look.

READ ALSO:See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding

Benedicta Gaffah

I personally feel the Kumawood actress has a lot of red carpet tutorials to do. She lacks red carpet ethics on the red carpet and the Met Gala exposed her style ignorance.

To be honest her gown was to standards and could rank shoulders with Kristen Stewarts Chanel dress and Noami Campbell’s D&G gown.

Her silliest mistake will be her rusty long hair which had an unkept feel. Who wears a full-length gown and scores it with a bulky hair style which honestly even looks cheap.